EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise, helped by US data

* Brazil central bank holds interest rates at record low * Steelmaker CSN drops on potential purchase of mills * Bovespa gains 0.66 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.17 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Thursday after the central bank decided to hold interest rates at a record low, while Mexican stocks edged up to a record high, helped by improved U.S. jobs and housing data. Banks led Brazil's main index higher, while Mexican lender Banorte closed at its priciest ever ahead of an earnings report. Brazil's central bank held interest rates at 7.25 percent on Wednesday in an effort to boost growth. While policymakers acknowledged worsening inflation, they also suggested it was a short-term blip. The decision was anticipated by investors, said William Castro Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. He said the bank "commented on something everyone knew, which is that inflation is a problem, but that we are going to continue with the current monetary policy." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed for a second day, rising 0.66 percent to 62,194.06 after facing resistance at 62,000 earlier in the session. It closed at its highest since Jan. 7. Banks led gains in the index, with Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, up 1.7 percent and Banco Bradesco SA rising 1.65 percent. Shares of steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA weighed on the index, falling 3.7 percent on reports the company is a leading bidder for ThyssenKrupp AG's money-losing Steel Americas unit. "I don't think (the bid) makes much sense," Castro Alves said, adding that the company's reported $3.8 billion offer could put it in a more precarious financial position. Oil firm OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, fell 4.04 percent after analysts at Credit Suisse Group reinstated coverage of the company, cutting their recommendation to "neutral" from a prior "outperform." Units of BTG Pactual Group, Latin America's largest investment bank, gained 3.55 percent after a local newspaper reported that the firm pulled out of bidding to acquire GVT SA, the Brazil-based telecommunications unit of Vivendi SA. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.17 percent to close at an all-time high of 44,943.34. Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a five-year low last week and U.S. housing starts jumped last month to the highest since June 2008. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor and solid U.S. demand has helped shield Mexico from sluggish global growth. Bank Banorte added 1.09 points to close at a record high, climbing nearly 5 percent this week ahead of its earnings expected after the market close. Shares of conglomerate Mexichem rose 2.42 percent after the board of oil company Pemex approved a joint venture with the firm. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.35 percent as LATAM Airlines Group rose 1.07 percent while retailer Falabella shed 0.87 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2213 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,940.00 0.56 3.74 Brazil Bovespa 62,194.06 0.66 2.04 Mexico IPC 44,943.34 0.17 2.83 Chile IPSA 4,495.06 0.35 4.50 Chile IGPA 21,889.38 0.29 3.89 Argentina MerVal 3,168.54 1.1 11.01 Colombia IGBC 14,723.53 -0.18 16.25 Peru IGRA 21,761.43 -0.35 5.49 Venezuela IBC 484,345.06 1.53 2.74