EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise to key level; Mexico gains

* Brazil's Bovespa stuck near 62,000 points * Mexican stocks clock record high * Bovespa up 0.44 pct; Mexico IPC adds 0.27 percent By Danielle Assalve and Jean Arce SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks edged up on Wednesday to just shy of a technical barrier that could limit further gains, while Mexican stocks hit a record high. A vote by U.S. lawmakers to allow the federal government to keep borrowing money through mid-May eased concerns that uncertainty about the issue would weigh on global markets in the short term. Even so, the news was not enough to attract strong flows into Brazilian stocks. "This is just a Band-Aid. It does not solve the problems of the U.S. economy," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader at brokerage Renascença in Sao Paulo. The United States is one of Latin America's top trading partners, and the outlook for its economy is a major influence on local stock markets Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose 0.44 percent to 61,966.26 points. It has remained range-bound between 61,500 points and 62,000 points for more than two weeks. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 4.19 percent. Paper producer Klabin shares rose 4.55 percent after Itau Unibanco analysts said in an investor note that the outlook for earnings appear positive. Banco Votorantim analysts in an investor note said that until the Bovespa can decisively break past 62,280, it may be more likely to slip back to between 61,480 to 60,590 points. Brazil, Latin America's top economy, has lagged other major stock markets such as Mexico as well as growing markets like Colombia, with investors rattled by sluggish growth and rising inflation. Strategists at Morgan Stanley & Co said in a Tuesday report that the balance between risk and reward in Brazil's stock market has deteriorated following a 9 percent rally since late November. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.27 percent to a record-high close of 45,442.98 points. Mexican stocks have been notching record highs since last year as solid U.S. demand supports Latin America's second biggest economy and investors bet that a new government in Mexico could push forward key energy and tax reforms. Carlos Ponce, an analyst at brokerage Ve Por Mas, said the high valuations in the market made stocks vulnerable to profit taking, but he noted that foreign investors continue to be optimistic about Mexican stocks. "When you talk to some international participants, they justify the high valuations with the decreasing risk they see in the country," Ponce said. Copper miner Grupo Mexico added 1.49 percent to close at a record high while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.70 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2300 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,946.34 0.23 3.91 Brazil Bovespa 61,966.26 0.44 1.66 Mexico IPC 45,442.98 0.27 3.97 Chile IPSA 4,510.95 -0.54 4.87 Chile IGPA 21,992.20 -0.39 4.38 Argentina MerVal 3,300.86 -0.16 15.65 Colombia IGBC 14,868.84 0.32 1.04 Peru IGRA 21,651.73 0.12 4.96 Venezuela IBC 477,873.1 -1.04 1.37 9