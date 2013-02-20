EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks choppy on earnings, economic data

* Brazil economic activity data disappoints in December * Pao de Acucar earnings beat forecasts on cost-cutting * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.23 pct, Mexico IPC drops 0.42 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks were choppy on Wednesday as investors focused on a slate of fourth-quarter earnings results and weaker-than-expected economic activity data. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped for a sixth straight day, losing 0.23 percent to 57,180.58 after spending part of the morning in positive territory. Shares opened lower after December economic activity data came in weaker than expected early on Wednesday, adding to concerns over lackluster growth in Latin America's largest economy. "The numbers didn't help. Economic activity is quite weak and the worries continue, with inflation a concern," said Clodoir Vieira, chief economist with Souza Barros in Sao Paulo. Investors also focused their attention on corporate earnings, with shares of retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar rising 2.25 percent after touching an all-time high on better-than-expected earnings posted on Wednesday. Units of BTG Pactual Group rose 1.5 percent after fourth-quarter profit at Latin America's largest investment bank beat analysts' estimates. Exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA fell 2 percent after Brazil's sole financial bourse reported lower fourth-quarter net income. Brazil's Bovespa has been struggling to keep up with its regional peers and other equity markets, having lost over 5.5 percent in 2013. Increasing fears over inflation have recently led investors to step up bets on interest rate hikes this year, which could put even more downward pressure on local stocks. "We are seeing some of the country's major pension funds leaving the equities market, despite rates being at record-low levels," said Anderson Luz, managing partner with Intrader in Sao Paulo. Pension funds and other large institutional investors tend to place more of their assets in bonds, as opposed to riskier equities, when interest rates rise. Luz said that while an upcoming rate hike is not a certainty, it could set a precedent for more increases ahead, which could lead to further troubles for the Bovespa. Mexico's IPC index returned part of the previous session's gains, losing 0.42 percent to 44,451.69. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 2 percent and contributed most to the index's losses, while mining company Grupo Mexico fell 1 percent. Chile's IPSA index posted its biggest drop in four months, losing 0.97 percent to 4,559.99. Shares of regional energy group Enersis fell nearly 4 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. Traders said shares suffered from profit-taking after a deadline for an upcoming capital increase, which had increased demand for the stock in the previous session. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1615 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,859.20 -0.72 2.36 Brazil Bovespa 57,180.58 -0.23 -6.19 Mexico IPC 44,451.69 -0.42 1.71 Chile IPSA 4,559.99 -0.97 6.01 Chile IGPA 22,211.27 -0.8 5.42 Argentina MerVal 3,268.77 0.14 14.52 Colombia IGBC 14,821.20 -0.37 0.72 Peru IGRA 20,802.28 -1.07 0.84 Venezuela IBC 615,343.63 0.68 30.53