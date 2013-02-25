EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks choppy on investor caution

* Inflation, growth concerns continue to weigh on Bovespa * Telefonica Brasil shares jump after Q4 profit beat * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.14 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks were choppy on Monday as investors remained cautious over the outlook for inflation and economic growth in Latin America's largest economy. Chile's bourse edged higher for the second straight day while Mexico's IPC index was little changed. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index traded 0.14 percent lower at 56,616.19 in the early afternoon after hovering near Friday's closing level for most of the session. OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, fell 3.6 percent and contributed most to the index's loss. Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, rose 1.2 percent, supporting the index. The Bovespa has fallen in eight of the last nine sessions as mounting inflation pressure contributes to investor concerns that Brazil's central bank will need to hike interest rates from current record lows. A rise in interest rates could contribute to a decline in local equities as large investors move assets into fixed-income investments. Analysts said investors will remain cautious this week ahead of fourth-quarter gross domestic product data due on Friday. "The market here is worse than those abroad, mostly due to the increase in regulatory risk, uncertainty over exchange rate policy, and inflation hovering above 6 percent," said Álvaro Bandeira, a partner with Órama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "We'll only see a real improvement in the market if we can get above 58,300 points. For now we are stuck." Shares of phone company Telefonica Brasil SA rose 3 percent after the company said fourth-quarter net income edged up 1 percent from a year earlier to 1.474 billion reais ($748 million), exceeding the average forecast of 1.1 billion reais from a Reuters poll of analysts. Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 43,849.42 following three straight days of declines. Shares of bottling group Femsa rose 0.7 percent, partially offsetting a 1.2 percent drop by telecommunications firm America Movil. Chile's IPSA index rose for the second straight session, adding 0.19 percent to 4,553.16 as retailer Falabella rose 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1526 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,821.61 0.32 0.3 Brazil Bovespa 56,616.19 -0.14 -7.11 Mexico IPC 43,849.42 -0.06 0.33 Chile IPSA 4,553.16 0.19 5.85 Chile IGPA 22,184.82 0.15 5.29 Argentina MerVal 3,165.22 0.79 10.89 Colombia IGBC 14,896.49 0.25 1.23 Peru IGRA 20,649.59 0.08 0.10 Venezuela IBC 622,733.13 0.63 32.09