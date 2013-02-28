EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks gain on outlook for miner Vale

* Vale expects better profit this year after Q4 loss * U.S. GDP data disappoints, weighs on Petrobras * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.43 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.15 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Thursday with shares of iron-ore mining firm Vale advancing on its outlook for improved profit, but concerns over U.S. economic growth weighed on oil producers. Other Latin American bourses also firmed. Chile's IPSA index rose after data suggested the outlook for the country's economy remains strong, while Mexico's IPC index gained for a second straight session. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed for the third straight day, adding 0.43 percent to 57,519.71 as a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD posted a so-called "bullish cross," suggesting the index could rise further in coming sessions. Preferred shares of mining firm Vale rose 1.75 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. Vale shares opened lower on Thursday after the company posted its first quarterly loss in 10 years late Wednesday, though rebounded later in the session after the firm said it expects higher iron ore prices and gold production to bring profit this year. "The results had been priced-in over recent weeks," said Felipe Rocha, an analyst with brokerage Omar Camargo in Curitiba, Brazil. "The market is now going to be watching the outlook for ore prices, sales, and the Chinese economy." China is Vale's No. 1 customer and a key export market for other Latin American commodities such as soybeans, copper and petroleum. Gains in the Bovespa were limited by shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, which fell 0.4 percent. Analysts said disappointing fourth-quarter U.S. economic growth data on Thursday weighed on widely-traded shares such as Petrobras, which tend to attract a large proportion of foreign investors and move in tandem with the outlook for the global economy. Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's No. 2 airline, rose 3.3 percent after the company filed a plan late on Wednesday to list its customer loyalty program unit Smiles SA on the São Paulo Stock Exchange. Mexico's IPC index rose for the second straight day, adding 0.15 percent to 43,838.59. Homebuilder Urbi fell 1.5 percent after the company reported a 63 percent fall in fourth-quarter profits late on Wednesday due to a slump in sales and higher financing costs. Bottling and retail firm Femsa fell 0.3 percent after the company said fourth-quarter profit, which rose 77 percent, was boosted by a one-off gain in earnings from Dutch brewer Heineken, in which Femsa holds a roughly 20 percent stake. Chile's IPSA index gained 0.21 percent to 4,530.22 as shares of retailer Falabella added 0.3 percent. Data on Thursday suggested the outlook for Chile's economy remains strong, with manufacturing output beating expectations, unemployment at a six-year low and copper production rising. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1521 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,812.24 0.45 -0.07 Brazil Bovespa 57,519.71 0.43 -5.63 Mexico IPC 43,838.59 0.15 0.30 Chile IPSA 4,530.22 0.21 5.32 Chile IGPA 22,104.11 0.18 4.91 Argentina MerVal 3,087.29 -2.26 8.16 Colombia IGBC 14,885.09 0.30 1.15 Peru IGRA 20,632.47 -0.04 0.02 Venezuela IBC 618,924.56 0 31.28