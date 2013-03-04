EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on global growth concerns

* Brazil Bovespa down 1.04 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.4 pct * Vale drops 2.9 pct on China-growth worries * Batista's OGX plunges nearly 6 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks dropped for the second straight day on Monday as concerns about the prospects for global economic growth hurt demand for riskier assets. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 1.04 percent to 56,291.39. Preferred shares of mining firm Vale SA , a major exporter of iron ore to China, fell 2.84 percent, contributing most to the index losses. China announced late on Friday plans to cool prices in the country's housing market, raising fears about slower growth in one of Brazil's main trading partners. Separately, data showed services activity in China expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February. "The news from China hurt global stocks and weighed on the local market," said Daniel Cunha, an economist with XP Investimentos in São Paulo. "And we've also seen some uncertainties about Europe, especially regarding Italy. The macroeconomic outlook is murky again." European shares slipped as Italy appeared to be inching toward another round of elections within months. Center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani issued an ultimatum to anti-establishment 5-Star Movement boss Beppe Grillo to support a new government or return to the polls. Other regional bourses also dropped: Chile's IPSA index fell 0.42 percent, while Mexico's IPC index declined 0.4 percent. "It's very likely that March will be a month of pause in the recent rally of global stocks. A month to better understand the uncertainties in Europe," Cunha said. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA dropped 5.92 percent to 2.86 reais on concerns about the amount of recoverable oil in the company's reserves. Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Marcus Sequeira cut the price target on OGX shares to 2 reais from 3.80 reais previously. After gaining about 20 percent in the first three weeks of the year, shares of OGX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, have plunged nearly 50 percent. Shares of Mexican glassmaker Vitro rose 2.07 percent to 31.58 pesos after the company said it ended a lengthy legal fight with creditors. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1505 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,785.33 -0.71 0.39 Brazil Bovespa 56,291.39 -1.04 -7.65 Mexico IPC 43,821.80 -0.4 0.27 Chile IPSA 4,553.94 -0.42 5.87 Chile IGPA 22,210.23 -0.33 5.41 Argentina MerVal 3,137.70 1.22 9.93 Colombia IGBC 14,792.59 0.05 0.52 Peru IGRA 20,632.27 -0.07 0.01 Venezuela IBC 620,808.50 0 31.68