EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on BTG-Batista deal, Petrobras

* Brazil Bovespa up 1.56 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.43 pct * Eike Batista's OGX soars on link-up announcement * Petrobras up for 2nd day after diesel price rise By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose sharply for the second straight day on Thursday after billionaire Eike Batista turned to financier Andre Esteves' investment bank BTG Pactual for advice and credit, sending shares in his companies soaring. Batista unveiled a non-exclusive partnership with BTG Pactual Group late on Wednesday and his flagship OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA led gains on the Bovespa index, which was up 1.56 percent to 58,846.81 points. OGX' share price rocketed, ending the day up 16.44 percent, having reached an intra-day gain of 27.7 percent. "This agreement is strategically interesting," said Guido Chagas, a senior partner of Humaita Investimentos. "He (Eike) got BTG's seal of approval and will now have the money to finance the company's key projects." But OGX was not the day's only winner. Port and real estate group LLX Logistica SA shot up 10.41 percent and mining company MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA gained 17.04 percent. Also helping the Bovespa, common shares of state-led oil company Petrobras rose sharply for a second day, up 4.99 percent. Investors believe the plan announced late on Monday to raise the price of diesel, Brazil's most-used motor fuel, will help Petrobras limit losses in its refining division. Credit Suisse also raised its outlook on Petrobras' American Depository Receipts (ADR) to outperform from neutral on Thursday. In Mexico, the IPC fell 0.43 percent to 43,968.60 points, as banking group Banorte lost 2.18 percent, while Chile's IPSA shed 0.52 percent to 4,495.71 points. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2153 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,892.77 0.36 Brazil Bovespa 58,846.81 1.56 Mexico IPC 43,968.60 -0.43 Chile IPSA 4,495.71 -0.52 Chile IGPA 21,991.41 -0.49 Argentina MerVal 3,328.19 2.92 Colombia IGBC 14,466.61 -0.49 Peru IGRA 20,364.56 -0.95 Venezuela IBC 617,816.50 -0.11