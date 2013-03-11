EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican telecom reform dents Slim's America Movil

* America Movil falls to nearly four-year low * OGX shares dive on weak Feb offshore production * Brazil Bovespa adds 0.19 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.70 pct By Gabriel Stargardter and Jean Arce MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks fell on Monday, led by telecoms giant America Movil and broadcaster Televisa, after the government launched a telecommunications reform aimed at spurring competition in the television and phones markets. Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.70 percent, its most since late February, to reach 44,013.30 points, while Brazil's Bovespa added 0.19 percent. The telecoms reform, which allows for more foreign investment in Mexico's stagnant telecoms arena, and gives regulators power to force incumbent players to sell assets, is seen by many as a threat to the market dominance of America Movil and Televisa. Owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, America Movil controls 70 percent of Mexico's mobile market and 80 percent of its fixed phone lines. Televisa, the largest Spanish-language television content producer in the world, is controlled by tycoon Emilio Azcarraga and has about 60 percent of the broadcast market. Shares in America Movil ended the day down 3.31 percent, and, at 13.15 pesos per share, fell to their lowest level in nearly four years. Televisa shares dropped 0.85 percent. Shares of smaller Mexican telecoms Maxcom and troubled Axtel, which has waded deep into debt to compete with Slim's Telmex, both rose around 7 percent. The companies, alongside Megacable, up nearly 2 percent, are seen as big winners of a reform that should give them more potency in the market. "For years people have speculated that Maxcom and Axtel could be bought, so if this window for foreign television ownership stays open, they and Megacable could be the principle beneficiaries," said Valeria Romo, a telecoms analyst at Mexico City's Monex financial group. In Brazil, shares in state-oil giant Petrobras - up 3.05 percent - lifted the Bovespa to a slight gain as oil company OGX weighed, losing nearly 15 percent, after the company published disappointing February oil figures. Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 4,527.29 as a 0.73 percent loss by retailer Falabella took the index into the red. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2206 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,918.16 -0.17 Brazil Bovespa 58,544.79 0.19 Mexico IPC 44,013.30 -0.7 Chile IPSA 4,527.29 -0.04 Chile IGPA 22,117.72 -0.02 Argentina MerVal 3,359.79 1.04 Colombia IGBC 14,463.27 -0.16 Peru IGRA 20,360.80 -0.12 Venezuela IBC 637,917.38 3.25