EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks choppy on concerns about rates

* Central bank signals rate hike may not be imminent * America Movil rebounds after three-day slide * Brazil Bovespa loses 0.27 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.73 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks slipped on Thursday in volatile trading, as investors looked for clues about an interest rate hike in the central bank's most recent policy minutes. Mexico's IPC index snapped a three-day slide following encouraging economic data in the United States, while Chile's IPSA index dropped for the fourth straight day. Brazil's central bank on Thursday signaled it would remain cautious over its next policy steps, though stopped short of offering a clear indication that it would hike interest rates from current record lows at its next monetary committee meeting. Higher rates tend to lead investors away from stocks towards fixed income assets. "The (monetary policy) committee signaled that it is still not set on raising rates in the short term," said Daniel Cunha, an economist with XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "The economic balance in Brazil is still very nebulous and that creates doubt, which could prevent Brazil from showing up on foreign investors' radars." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the third straight session, slipping 0.27 percent to 57,231.62 after spending most of the morning in positive territory. Homebuilder MRV Engenharia dropped 5.5 percent, contributing most to the index's declines, while Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, was off 1.4 percent. Banks usually benefit from higher interest rates because they gain more from holding interest-rate-linked government debt and face less government pressure to reduce lending spreads. Homebuilders tend to suffer when rates rise and make mortgage loans more expensive. Analysts said the fact that both sectors performed poorly on Thursday could mean the market is still undecided on the outlook for monetary policy in the short term. "The market was very apprehensive about the central bank's interest rate policy," said Henrique Kleine, chief analyst with Magliano Corretora in Sao Paulo. "There are various interpretations ... the minutes were seen by some to mean the government won't touch rates in the short term." Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, gained 3 percent after the stock closed at a record low on Wednesday. Bargain-hunting drove gains in the shares following a drop of more than 23 percent over the previous three sessions that was sparked by weak offshore production results on Monday, said Guilherme Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.73 percent to 43,594.36 after finding technical support at its 100-day simple moving average. Shares were boosted by better-than-expected unemployment claims and retail sales data in the United States, which suggested the economy of Mexico's top trading partner is expanding more rapidly. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, contributed most to the index's rise, adding 4.2 percent. The shares had tumbled 13 percent over the previous three sessions after Mexico's government proposed reforms on Monday that would overhaul the sector in a bid to spark competition. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.38 percent to 4,463.18 as shares of LATAM Airlines Group dropped 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1619 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,852.01 -0.36 1.79 Brazil Bovespa 57,231.62 -0.27 -6.10 Mexico IPC 43,594.36 0.73 -0.26 Chile IPSA 4,463.18 -0.38 3.76 Chile IGPA 21,858.13 -0.32 3.74 Argentina MerVal 3,462.97 0.05 21.33 Colombia IGBC 14,246.02 -0.84 -3.19 Peru IGRA 19,709.58 -0.44 -4.46 Venezuela IBC 633,248.19 0 34.32