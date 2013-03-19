EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slip as mining firms weigh

* MMX posts Q4 loss, Vale falls after Monday's gain * Brazil Bovespa fall 0.96 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.71 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday as shares of heavily-weighted mining firms MMX and Vale dropped, while concerns over a sovereign default in Cyprus continued to sap demand for riskier assets. Mexico's IPC index fell for the second straight session, while Chile's bourse snapped a six-day slide. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the fifth session in six, losing 0.96 percent to 56,423.34. The Bovespa had closed higher on Monday despite a widespread decline in global markets caused by concern over a deal that would force bank depositors in Cyprus to help fund the cost of their country's bailout. Some of those gains were due to last-minute jockeying ahead of the expiration of options on shares, which pushed stocks such as iron-ore mining giant Vale SA into positive territory. Vale realigned itself with the global risk-off attitude and returned those gains on Tuesday, with the shares falling 3.3 percent and contributing most to the index's decline. "You have to look at yesterday and today as one session because of the expiration of options," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "The short-term expectation for Vale is bad because of the uncertainty that surrounds it," he added, citing troubled projects both at home and abroad and an unclear outlook for iron-ore prices and Chinese economic growth. Rival mining firm MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell 5.5 percent on Tuesday after the company reported a fourth-quarter loss of 351.3 million reais ($177.4 million) on Monday. While Brazil's stock market is among the world's worst performers in recent months, it should make up ground in 2013 as the threat of government intervention eases and the global economy recovers, a Reuters poll found. Mexico's IPC index reopened lower on Tuesday following a market holiday on Monday, with shares down 0.71 percent to 42,301.80. Retailer Grupo Chedraui fell 1.5 percent, contributing most to the index's fall. Mining firm Grupo Mexico slipped 2.3 percent. Mexico's stocks are seen surpassing recent record highs this year, according to a Reuters poll, on optimism about a raft of economic reforms and a steady flood of international capital from investors hungry for yields. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.57 percent to 4,429.23 as shares of retailer Falabella gained 1.4 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1523 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,789.44 -0.47 0.25 Brazil Bovespa 56,423.34 -0.96 -7.43 Mexico IPC 42,301.80 -0.71 -3.21 Chile IPSA 4,429.23 0.57 2.97 Chile IGPA 21,713.53 0.49 3.05 Argentina MerVal 3,415.43 -0.9 19.66 Colombia IGBC 14,079.48 -0.49 -4.32 Peru IGRA 20,125.07 -0.15 -2.44 Venezuela IBC 630,791.06 0.23 33.80