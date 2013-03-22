EMERGING MARKETS-Homebuilders lead Brazil stocks higher

* Brazil builder Cyrela raises profit margin target * Bargain-hunters step in after Bovespa hits 4-month low * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.28 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.12 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks snapped a three-day slide on Friday as encouraging results from homebuilder Cyrela boosted construction stocks after several weeks of declines. Telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico's IPC index higher, while Chile's bourse rose for the third day in four. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.28 percent to 55,732.78 though it is on track to close the session with its second straight weekly loss. Despite the modest increase, Friday's session was the Bovespa's biggest daily gain in over two weeks. The index had fallen in eight of the previous 10 sessions as worries over a potential banking sector collapse in Cyprus and weak European growth data weighed on shares. Bargain hunters stepped in on Friday following an increase in global risk appetite after Greece and Cyprus said that Greek banks had agreed to buy the local units of stricken Cypriot banks. "Today the market is taking a breather, but we should basically continue as we were, which is weak," said Pedro Galdi, chief analyst with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. Homebuilders drove gains in the Bovespa, with shares of Cyrela Brasil Realty SA up 4.4 percent after the company raised its gross profit margin target in a late Thursday filing. Shares of rivals PDG Realty SA and Gafisa SA gained 2.8 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Galdi said the rise in construction firms also reflected a technical rebound following hefty losses in the sector's shares in March. Shares of meatpacker Minerva SA rose 0.63 percent to 12.83 reais. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts trimmed the target price to 14.5 reais from 15 reais on Friday, though they maintained a buy recommendation on the stock, calling it "the best way to play the positive cattle cycle in Brazil." Mexico's IPC index edged higher for the second straight day, rising 0.12 percent to 42,582.30. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.8 percent, contributing the most to the index's rise, after Mexico's lower house of Congress approved a sweeping reform of the telecommunications industry early on Friday. America Movil's shares rose after investors were encouraged by the possibility Slim, the world's richest man, could profit by entering Mexico's TV market, analysts said. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.12 percent to 4,455.60, as shares of regional energy firm Enersis gained 1.44 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1522 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,739.41 -0.68 -0.86 Brazil Bovespa 55,732.78 0.28 -8.56 Mexico IPC 42,582.30 0.12 -2.57 Chile IPSA 4,455.60 0.12 3.59 Chile IGPA 21,800.67 0.09 3.47 Argentina MerVal 3,486.97 -0.08 22.17 Colombia IGBC 14,047.02 0.87 -4.54 Peru IGRA 19,997.40 0.16 -3.06 Venezuela IBC 632,130.00 0 34.09