June 3, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks choppy as currency moves weighed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Weaker real impacting exporters, airlines
    * Brazil Bovespa slips 0.17 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.17 pct

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks see-sawed
between gains and losses on Monday as investors continued to
sort out the impact of a weaker currency on local companies.
    Mexico's IPC index fell its most in almost two weeks,
while Chile's bourse edged lower.
    Brazil's currency, the real, strengthened slightly on
Monday after closing Friday's session at a four-year low against
the U.S. dollar. 
    The weaker real negatively impacts companies that hold a
large portion of their debt in dollars or whose costs are
partially dollar-denominated, though it helps exporters by
making their products more competitive on the global market. 
    "The market is volatile right now," said Pedro Galdi, an
analyst with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "The rise in
the dollar means we have to look at the impact on each stock on
a case-by-case basis."
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gave up
early gains as shares of lender Banco Bradesco 
declined on profit-taking.
    * Iron-ore mining firm Vale SA rose 1.82 percent,
capping a three-day decline sparked by a fall in iron ore prices . A weaker real is positive for Vale, because about
90 percent of its revenues are tied to exports.
    * Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA
 edged higher following a 14 percent drop over two
days on concerns over the impact of the weaker real on fuel
prices, which are dollar-denominated.
    * Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in
three as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil
, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 1.7
percent.
    * A technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics
posted a "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting
shares may fall further in coming days.
    * Chile's IPSA index fell slightly after posting its
biggest daily gain of the year on Friday, with shares of
retailer Falabella dropping 2.6 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1456 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,477.34      -0.8      -7.7
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               53,416.69     -0.17    -12.36
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   41,103.62     -1.17     -5.95
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    4,183.35     -0.19     -2.74
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   20,645.00     -0.18     -2.02
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,481.80     -0.21     21.98
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,352.04     -1.42     -9.27
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    16,120.36      0.44    -21.86
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               817,419.44      0.89     73.39

