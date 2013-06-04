EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks flat as Grupo Oi soars, offsetting blue chips

* Shares of Grupo Oi skyrocket after naming new CEO * Brazil Bovespa unchanged, Mexico IPC up 0.16 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was little-changed on Tuesday, as a jump in telecommunications firm Grupo Oi offset a decline in blue-chips. Mexico's IPC index and Chile's IPSA index both edged higher. Grupo Oi appointed former Portugal Telecom chief Zeinal Bava as its new chief executive, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. The move reassured investors following the ouster of former CEO Francisco Valim in January, who left over disagreements with controlling shareholders about the amount of capital spending in his turnaround plan for the company. Preferred shares of Grupo Oi rose 18.5 percent, while common shares added 18.1 percent. It was the biggest daily gain on record for both classes of stock. "The market's fear was that the company wouldn't be able to put its expansion plan into effect, so this rise suggests (Bava) may be able to get those plans implemented," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Corretora Socopa in Sao Paulo. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was unchanged despite a 2 percent decline in shares of state-led lender Banco do Brasil SA and a 1 percent fall in state-run oil producer Petrobras. * A technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics posted a "bullish cross" in oversold territory, suggesting shares are due to rise in coming sessions. * The Bovespa is down 11.5 percent this year, compared with a 15 percent gain in the S&P 500 index and an 11.1 percent rise in London's FTSE 100 index. Worries over global demand for commodities have weighed on the outlook for Brazil's commodities-heavy index and weak economic growth has dampened investor appetite for stocks linked to domestic consumption. * Mexico's IPC index rose for the third session in four though continues to face technical resistance near its 30-day simple moving average, a level the IPC has been unable to close above since mid-April. * Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico climbed 2.4 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, added 0.56 percent. * Chile's IPSA index made up part of the previous session's losses as shares of Banco de Chile advanced 0.47 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1515 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,494.66 0.35 -8.3 Brazil Bovespa 53,943.82 -0 -11.50 Mexico IPC 41,161.16 0.16 -5.82 Chile IPSA 4,173.99 0.16 -2.96 Chile IGPA 20,598.78 0.13 -2.24 Argentina MerVal 3,442.77 -1.23 20.62 Colombia IGBC 13,445.06 0.70 -8.64 Peru IGRA 15,986.26 0.1 -22.51 Venezuela IBC 811,731.63 -0.7 72.18