EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks volatile as currency swings
June 5, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks volatile as currency swings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Brazil removes IOF tax on fixed income, real whipsaws
    * OGX rises on encouraging production numbers
    * Brazil Bovespa down 0.87 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.23 pct

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks see-sawed on
Wednesday after the government removed a tax on fixed income
investments causing a wide swing in the local currency.
    Chile's bourse edged higher while Mexico's IPC index
 fell for the third straight session.
    Brazil's government announced the removal of the 6 percent
IOF tax on foreign investment into local bonds late Tuesday, a
move that caused Brazil's currency, the real, to
strengthen over 2 percent in opening trading. The currency
reversed gains against the dollar later in the session,
wweakening almost 1 percent.
    "The main impact of this measure on the Bovespa is its
effect on the exchange rate, which is moving the shares of
companies most affected by the currency, though I think it is
mostly a short-term movement," said William Castro Alves, an
analyst with XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
    A stronger real positively impacts companies that hold a
large portion of their debt in dollars or whose costs are
partially dollar-denominated, though it hurts exporters by
making their products less competitive on the global market.
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index swung
widely between gains and losses, though trading nearly 1 percent
lower around noon.
    * Shares of oil firm OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA
 rose 0.7 percent after the company announced a 31
percent rise in oil and natural gas output in May from April. 
    * Iron-ore mining giant Vale SA fell 2 percent,
capping a two-day, 5.76 percent rally. A stronger real is
negative for Vale, because about 90 percent of its revenues are
tied to exports.
    * Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA
 gave back early gains to trade flat as the real swung
to a loss. A stronger real would have a positive impact on Gol's
fuel costs, which are dollar-denominated.
    * Mexico's IPC index edged lower as a 2.6 percent
drop in shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa offset
a 1.9 percent rise in lender Grupo Financiero Inbursa
.
    * Chile's IPSA index rose for the fourth session in
five, led by a 1.1 percent gain in shares of Latam Airlines
Group.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1455 GMT:
   
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,447.65     -1.37     -7.96
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               53,545.89     -0.87    -12.15
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   40,656.50     -0.23     -6.98
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    4,210.11      0.27     -2.12
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   20,744.05      0.23     -1.55
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,456.60      0.41     21.10
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,404.32     -0.30     -8.91
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    16,008.77     -0.34    -22.40
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               821,398.50      2.07     74.23

