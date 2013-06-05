FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks down amid concerns over growth, Fed
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 10:15 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks down amid concerns over growth, Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil Bovespa down 2.26 pct, Mexico IPC falls 1.29 pct


    By Danielle Assalve and Jean Arce
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian and
Mexican stocks fell along with U.S. markets on Wednesday as
mixed U.S. economic data and uncertainty about the future of the
Federal Reserve's massive stimulus weighed. 
    In Brazil, the government's Tuesday night announcement it
would remove a 6 percent IOF tax on foreign investment in local
bonds dampened investor interest in the Bovespa, which
dipped 2.26 to close at 52,798 points. 
    "When the government intervenes in financial markets, it
means things are not going very well," said Henrique Kleine,
chief analyst of Magliano Corretora, who said the measure
brought discomfort to investors.
    Mexico's IPC index also fell 1.29 percent to 40,226
after lackluster economic releases from the United States, it's
biggest trading partner, failed to give markets a clear view on
whether the Federal Reserve might rein in stimulus. 
    Data showed hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish in May while a
sharp rise in mortgage interest rates last week weighed on what
has been a buoyant housing market. 
    The release of the Fed's "Beige Book" report later in the
day, showing the U.S. economy expanding at a "modest to
moderate" pace since mid-April, did little to answer lingering
investor doubts about the future of U.S. monetary policy. 
    Chile's bourse edged down 0.15 percent to close at
4192 points.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2140 GMT:
   
 Stock indexes                    daily %    YTD % change
                                   change  
                      Latest               
 MSCI LatAm           3,419.3       -2.18           -9.97
                            4              
 Brazil Bovespa       52,798.       -2.26          -13.38
                           63              
 Mexico IPC           40,226.       -1.29           -7.96
                           33              
 Chile IPSA           4,192.6       -0.15           -2.53
                            7              
 Chile IGPA           20,667.       -0.14           -1.91
                           34              
 Argentina MerVal     3,423.1       -0.56           19.93
                            9              
 Colombia IGBC        13,384.       -0.45           -9.05
                           26              
 Peru IGRA            15,959.       -0.64          -22.64
                           73              
 Venezuela IBC        818,554        1.72           73.63
                          .63

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.