EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks drop on interest rate outlook
June 6, 2013 / 2:50 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks drop on interest rate outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Central bank minutes show concern about inflation
    * Homebuilders drop as higher interest rates eyed
    * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.55 percent, Mexico IPC flat

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on
Thursday as a higher interest rate outlook threatened to draw
more investors from local equities into bonds.
    Chile's bourse rose for the second session in three
while Mexico's IPC index was little changed.
    Brazil's central bank said annual inflation in Brazil
remains on an upward trend and its outlook remains
"unfavorable," according to minutes from its most recent
rate-setting meeting released on Thursday. 
    The statement drove the yields on Brazilian interest rate
futures higher , suggesting investors see rates rising
further in coming months. 
    "Our interest rates are very attractive when compared to
those abroad," said Fabio Goncalves, a broker with Banrisul
Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. He said the minutes, combined
with a recent government decision to remove a financial
transaction tax on fixed-income investments, will continue to
drive investors away from equities into bonds.
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.55
percent to 52,507.59, a level it has not closed below in over a
year.
    * A technical indicator known as the relative strength index
neared "oversold" territory, indicating stocks may be due to
rebound in coming sessions.
    * Shares of homebuilders led declines, with PDG Realty
 and Cyrela Brazil Realty SA both dropping
2 percent. Homebuilder shares tend to suffer when interest rates
rise and make mortgage loans more expensive.
    * Mexico's IPC index was little changed as a 0.6
percent gain in shares of telecommunications firm America Movil
 offset a 0.6 percent fall in retail giant Wal-Mart de
Mexico.
    * Chile's IPSA index made up the previous session's
losses as mining and steelmaking firm CAP rose 2
percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1417 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,410.82     -0.25     -9.97
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               52,507.59     -0.55    -13.85
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   40,237.52      0.03     -7.94
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    4,205.15       0.3     -2.24
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   20,716.51      0.24     -1.68
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,429.44      0.18     20.15
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,387.43      0.02     -9.03
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    15,942.84     -0.11    -22.72
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               818,554.63         0     73.63

