EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks rise on Fed official comments
June 6, 2013 / 10:51 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks rise on Fed official comments

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Brazil central bank minutes show concern about inflation
    * Fed's Plosser says investors may be over-reacting
regarding QE3 cut
    * Brazil Bovespa up 0.16 percent, Mexico IPC up 0.88 percent


    By Asher Levine and Jean Arce
    MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian and Mexican stocks
rose on Thursday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said
investors may have over-reacted recently to the possibility of
the central bank winding down its stimulus, which has fueled
investors' appetite for risky assets.
    When asked in Boston whether anxiety that the Fed might dial
down stimulus was overblown, Philadelphia Fed President Charles
Plosser responded "maybe yes."
    "Since I don't know what the outcome is going to be, the
markets seem to take this very seriously at some level which I
think is probably a mistake," said Plosser, a long-time critic
of the quantitative easing program. 
    Stocks in Mexico, whose economy is deeply intertwined
with the United States, rose 0.88 percent to 40,579, its first
gain in four sessions, a day before the release on the key U.S.
unemployment figures.
    "The market is trying ... to anticipate tomorrow. It's a
true roller coaster. They don't know what position to take.
Total uncertainty," said Jorge Gordillo, deputy director of
analysis at CI Banco in Mexico City. 
    Gordillo added that Plosser's comments had boosted the IPC
index on Thursday.  
    Brazil's Bovespa rose 0.16 percent to close at 52,884,
despite the release of central bank minutes noting that annual
inflation remains on an upward trend and its outlook is
"unfavorable." 
    Earlier in the session, the Bovespa fell to levels not seen
since July 2012, as the minutes plus a recent government
decision to remove a financial transaction tax on fixed income
investments drove investors away from equities into bonds. 
    Chile's bourse fell 0.57 percent at 4,168 points,
dragged down by shares of airline Latam. The company's
shareholders will meet on June 11 to discuss plans to raise one
billion dollars in capital to boost finances.  

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2240 GMT:
 Stock indexes                     daily      YTD % change
                         Latest        %  
                                  change  
 MSCI LatAm             3,429.23    0.29             -9.71
                                          
 Brazil Bovespa        52,884.83    0.16            -13.24
                                          
 Mexico IPC            40,579.08    0.88             -7.15
                                          
 Chile IPSA             4,168.83   -0.57             -3.08
                                          
 Chile IGPA            20,582.86   -0.41             -2.31
                                          
 Argentina MerVal       3,450.80     0.8             20.90
                                          
 Colombia IGBC         13,370.15   -0.11             -9.14
                                          
 Peru IGRA             15,914.96   -0.28            -22.85
                                          
 Venezuela IBC        811,521.75   -0.86             72.14

