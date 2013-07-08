FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets fall ahead of earnings season
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 10:13 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets fall ahead of earnings season

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Market holiday on Tuesday fuels Brazil volatility
    * Anticipated company report limits trades in Mexico market
    * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.3 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.36 pct


    By Lucas Iberico-Lozada and Luc Cohen
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 8(Reuters) - Latin American
stocks fell on Monday, a day of low-volume trading in the
region's largest markets as traders braced for the onset of
second-quarter earnings reports.  
    Brazilian stocks swung widely in advance of Tuesday's market
holiday, while in Mexico, investors held off trading, awaiting
the release of media giant Grupo Televisa's 
second-quarter earnings report, expected after market close. 
    * Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 0.3 percent to
close at 45,075.50, driven by a 1.4 percent loss in shares of
mining giant Vale SA. 
    * Mexico's IPC index dropped 1.36 percent to close at
40,071.64 in a low-volume session, with Televisa shares falling
2.89 percent in advance of its earnings results. 
    * Chile's IPSA index lost 0.37 percent to close at
3,817.70, with a 3.55 percent drop in paper and pulp producer
Empresas CMPC leading losses. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2120 GMT:
 Stock indexes                              daily %     YTD %
                                  Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                      3,045.32     -0.16    -19.81
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                 45,075.50      -0.3    -26.05
 Mexico IPC                     40,071.64     -1.36     -8.32
 Chile IPSA                      3,817.70     -0.37    -11.24
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                     18,946.12     -0.39    -10.08
 Argentina MerVal                3,127.66      2.08      9.58
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                  12,603.91     -0.19    -14.35
                                                     
 Peru IGRA                      15,152.49     -0.19    -26.55
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC                       0.00         0   -100.00

