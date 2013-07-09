FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed; Chile ends at 20-month low
July 9, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed; Chile ends at 20-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Luc Cohen
    MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Chile's stocks skidded on
Tuesday, closing at their lowest level since October 2011, hurt
by weakness in commodities prices. 
    Mexico's IPC index rose slightly on a positive
earnings report from media company Televisa, while
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was closed for a
holiday. 
    * Chile's IPSA index dipped 1.04 percent to close at
3777.95 points, with a 2.18 percent decline in energy and
forestry company Copec and a 2.94 percent decline in
forestry conglomerate AntarChile leading losses.
    * Mexico's benchmark IPC index climbed 0.37 percent
to close at 40,221.00 points, with gains driven by a 5.53
increase in share prices for Televisa, the world's largest
producer of Spanish-language television content. 
    * Televisa stocks had fallen this year on concerns related
to potential new regulations, but increases in advertising and
licensing and lower financing costs helped boost its profits.
 
    * Despite Televisa's success, Rodolfo Navarrete, an analyst
at Vector brokerage in Mexico City, said expectations for the
second-quarter earnings season are largely negative. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2042 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                 Daily   YTD pct
                                Latest           pct    change
                                              change  
 MSCI Latam                       3,044.29     -0.03    -19.84
 Brazil Bovespa                  45,075.50       N/A    -26.05
 Mexico IPC                      40,221.00      0.37     -7.97
 Chile IPSA                       3,777.95     -1.04    -12.17
 Chile IGPA                      18,777.43     -0.89    -10.88
 Argentina MerVal                 3,127.66      2.08      9.58
 Colombia IGBC                   12,545.58     -0.46    -14.75
 Peru IGRA                       14,899.53     -1.67    -27.78
 Venezuela IBC                        0.00         0   -100.00

