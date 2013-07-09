EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed; Chile ends at 20-month low

By Luc Cohen MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Chile's stocks skidded on Tuesday, closing at their lowest level since October 2011, hurt by weakness in commodities prices. Mexico's IPC index rose slightly on a positive earnings report from media company Televisa, while Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was closed for a holiday. * Chile's IPSA index dipped 1.04 percent to close at 3777.95 points, with a 2.18 percent decline in energy and forestry company Copec and a 2.94 percent decline in forestry conglomerate AntarChile leading losses. * Mexico's benchmark IPC index climbed 0.37 percent to close at 40,221.00 points, with gains driven by a 5.53 increase in share prices for Televisa, the world's largest producer of Spanish-language television content. * Televisa stocks had fallen this year on concerns related to potential new regulations, but increases in advertising and licensing and lower financing costs helped boost its profits. * Despite Televisa's success, Rodolfo Navarrete, an analyst at Vector brokerage in Mexico City, said expectations for the second-quarter earnings season are largely negative. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2042 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change MSCI Latam 3,044.29 -0.03 -19.84 Brazil Bovespa 45,075.50 N/A -26.05 Mexico IPC 40,221.00 0.37 -7.97 Chile IPSA 3,777.95 -1.04 -12.17 Chile IGPA 18,777.43 -0.89 -10.88 Argentina MerVal 3,127.66 2.08 9.58 Colombia IGBC 12,545.58 -0.46 -14.75 Peru IGRA 14,899.53 -1.67 -27.78 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00