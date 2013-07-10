EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise after holiday, commodities fly

* After holiday, Bovespa tracks foreign markets' Tuesday gain * OGX rises for fourth straight day * Brazil Bovespa up 0.9 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.3 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada and Asher Levine SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks opened higher on Wednesday following a market holiday in the previous session, led by commodities exporters' shares. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third session in four, while Chile's bourse dropped for the fourth straight day. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.9 percent, though it faced technical resistance near 46,000 points for the fourth session in a row. "Today's rise is coming off of historic lows in the commodities and export markets," said Anderson Luz, a partner with Intrader in Sao Paulo. "We're seeing mostly a rebound from yesterday's holiday, when U.S. markets performed quite well." Iron-ore miner Vale SA rose 1.1 percent, while state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA advanced 2 percent. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, controlled by embattled Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, jumped 7.7 percent. The stock has dropped 29 percent since the company announced on July 1 that it would be shelving three offshore oil projects, and is down 87 percent this year. The company said after Monday's market close that it believes it can fulfill the minimum financing obligations required by Brazilian oil regulators for the blocks it won in a May auction for oil and gas rights. The head of Brazil's oil regulator told Reuters the agency may request that OGX, already struggling under a mountain of debt, invest in drilling more wells at offshore fields that the company has dismissed as uncommercial. "With OGX, we're seeing a very delicate picture," Luz said. "The market has started to settle and hopes that OGX has already absorbed all of the negative news from recent weeks, but the crisis of credibility doesn't stop there. The people making investment decisions believe that the outlook for the company will only improve with the ouster of Eike Batista." Shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA fell 3 percent. The company requested the suspension of a registered debt offering that could have reached 1 billion reais ($442.4 million) due to "market conditions," according to a Tuesday filing. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.3 percent, erasing the previous session's gains. Media company Grupo Televisa contributed the most to the IPC's losses, posting a 2.2 percent decline. Shares of Televisa have swung widely in the past two weeks. Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.2 percent, heading for its lowest closing level in over a year and a half as retailer Falabella dropped for the fourth session in a row. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1521 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,048.51 0.14 -19.84 Brazil Bovespa 45,592.13 1.15 -25.20 Mexico IPC 40,060.95 -0.4 -8.34 Chile IPSA 3,775.12 -0.08 -12.23 Chile IGPA 18,760.28 -0.09 -10.96 Argentina MerVal 3,098.11 -0.94 8.54 Colombia IGBC 12,453.87 -0.73 -15.37 Peru IGRA 14,861.55 -0.25 -27.96 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00