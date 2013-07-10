FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise after holiday, OGX gains
July 10, 2013 / 9:37 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise after holiday, OGX gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* After holiday, Bovespa rides commodities boom toward gain
    * OGX rises for fourth straight day
    * Brazil Bovespa up 0.9 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.55 pct


    By Lucas Iberico-Lozada and Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on
Wednesday, following a market holiday in the previous session,
as commodities exporters led the rally.
    Chile's bourse fell for the fourth straight day,
while Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.6 percent.
    The minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting
showed that policymakers favored a reduction soon in its $85
billion a month bond-buying program, but the job market needs to
improve before that can happen.
    That bond-buying program has boosted emerging markets as
investors look for higher yield in riskier assets. Any end to it
is seen as negative for the region's markets.    
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.9
percent, driven by a 13.46 percent increase in troubled oil
producer OGX Petroleo, controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista. 
   * OGX's stock price has dropped nearly 90 percent this year
on a selloff affecting all of Batista's debt-laden companies. 
   * Mexico's stock index lost 0.55 percent to end at 39,999.02,
its first close below 40,000 points in nearly two weeks. 
   * A 2.74 percent drop in media company Televisa 
led losses. The company's shares had spiked in the previous
session after a positive second-quarter earnings report. 
   * Chile's IPSA index lost 1.11 percent to close at
3,735.91, its lowest level since Oct. 5, 2011. Share prices of
retailer Falabella led losses, falling 1.33 percent. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2041 GMT:
 Stock indexes                              daily %     YTD %
                                  Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                      3,036.73     -0.25    -20.04
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                 45,483.43       0.9    -25.38
 Mexico IPC                     39,999.02     -0.55     -8.48
 Chile IPSA                      3,735.91     -1.11    -13.15
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                     18,591.03     -0.99    -11.77
 Argentina MerVal                3,127.22     -0.01      9.56
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                  12,354.83     -1.52    -16.04
                                                     
 Peru IGRA                      14,643.03     -1.72    -29.02
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC                       0.00         0   -100.00

