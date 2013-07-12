EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on China concerns, activity data

* China's finance minister raises fears of further slowdown * Brazil cenbank data shows weak economic performance in May * Brazil Bovespa down 1.06 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.24 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark stock index fell on Friday following concerns that top trade partner China could be facing a worse-than-expected slowdown this year, while data showed Brazil's economic activity slowed in May. Mexico's IPC index fell for the fourth session in six, while Chile's bourse snapped a five-session slump. Speaking in Washington, China's finance minister Lou Jiwei said that the economy could grow at 7 percent this year, half a percentage point lower than the government's official growth target. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.06 percent to 46,134.33 a day after its biggest one-session jump in over four months. On Friday, Brazil's central bank released data showing that economic activity fell sharply in May versus the previous month. "This is further evidence of the low growth that Brazil is experiencing, lower than market projections," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist at Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. "That creates opportunities for profit-taking after yesterday's high." Mining giant Vale SA slumped 1.6 percent, capping a two-session rally as shares faced technical resistance near 27.50 reais. OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by embattled Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, fell for the second session in a row, losing 5.45 percent. OGX shares have fallen 34 percent this month alone. Mexico's IPC index dipped 0.24 percent as it faced technical resistance near its 50-day simple moving average for the sixth straight day. Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell 1 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.24 percent as forestry and paper company CMPC added 2.6 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1421 GMT: Stock indexes daily % change YTD % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,098.42 -0.2 -18.25 Brazil Bovespa 46,134.33 -1.06 -24.31 Mexico IPC 40,380.83 -0.24 -7.61 Chile IPSA 3,739.47 0.24 -13.06 Chile IGPA 18,612.58 0.19 -11.66 Argentina MerVal 3,244.82 0.39 13.68 Colombia IGBC 12,716.39 0.41 -13.59 Peru IGRA 14,969.88 0.1 -27.43 Venezuela IBC 1,254,285 0 166.06 .25