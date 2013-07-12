FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on weak data, China concerns
July 12, 2013 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on weak data, China concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil central bank data shows weak economic performance
in May
    * China's finance minister raises fears of further slowdown
    * Brazil Bovespa down 2.34 percent, Mexico IPC down 0.37
percent


    MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark stock
index fell on Friday following weak economic data and
indications that top trade partner China could be facing a
worse-than-expected slowdown this year.
    Mexico's IPC index fell for the fourth session in
six, while Chile's bourse snapped a five-session slump.
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.34
percent to close at 45,533.24 a day after its biggest
one-session jump in over four months. 
    * Data released by Brazil's central bank Friday morning
showed economic activity contracted 1.4 percent in May, lower
than a median estimate from a Reuters survey for a 0.9 percent
decline. 
    * Weak industrial production, low retail sales and high
inflation plagued the Brazilian economy in May.
    * Speaking in Washington, China's finance minister Lou Jiwei
said that the economy could grow at 7 percent this year, half a
percentage point lower than the government's official growth
target. 
    * A 21.82 percent decline in shares of troubled oil company
OGX Petroleo, controlled by embattled billionaire
Eike Batista, led losses. OGX shares have fallen more than 45
percent this month alone. 
    * Mexico's IPC index dipped 0.37 percent to close at
40,329.81, on a low-volume trading day in advance of the release
of companies' second-quarter earning reports. 
    * Shares of Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico 
fell 1.99 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. 
    * Chile's IPSA index rose 0.26 percent as oil and
gas conglomerate Empresas Copec climbed 2.57 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2044 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes        Latest        daily % change  YTD % change
 MSCI LatAm           3,088.93      -0.51           -18.25
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa       45,533.24     -2.34           -25.30
                                                    
 Mexico IPC           40,329.81     -0.37           -7.72
 Chile IPSA           3,739.48      0.24            -13.06
 Chile IGPA           18,606.38     0.16            -11.69
 Argentina MerVal     3,226.38      -0.17           13.04
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC        12,844.58     1.42            -12.72
                                                    
 Peru IGRA            15,013.60     0.39            -27.22
 Venezuela IBC        1,249,789.00  0               165.10

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
