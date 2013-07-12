EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on weak data, China concerns

* Brazil central bank data shows weak economic performance in May * China's finance minister raises fears of further slowdown * Brazil Bovespa down 2.34 percent, Mexico IPC down 0.37 percent MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark stock index fell on Friday following weak economic data and indications that top trade partner China could be facing a worse-than-expected slowdown this year. Mexico's IPC index fell for the fourth session in six, while Chile's bourse snapped a five-session slump. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.34 percent to close at 45,533.24 a day after its biggest one-session jump in over four months. * Data released by Brazil's central bank Friday morning showed economic activity contracted 1.4 percent in May, lower than a median estimate from a Reuters survey for a 0.9 percent decline. * Weak industrial production, low retail sales and high inflation plagued the Brazilian economy in May. * Speaking in Washington, China's finance minister Lou Jiwei said that the economy could grow at 7 percent this year, half a percentage point lower than the government's official growth target. * A 21.82 percent decline in shares of troubled oil company OGX Petroleo, controlled by embattled billionaire Eike Batista, led losses. OGX shares have fallen more than 45 percent this month alone. * Mexico's IPC index dipped 0.37 percent to close at 40,329.81, on a low-volume trading day in advance of the release of companies' second-quarter earning reports. * Shares of Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell 1.99 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. * Chile's IPSA index rose 0.26 percent as oil and gas conglomerate Empresas Copec climbed 2.57 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2044 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % change YTD % change MSCI LatAm 3,088.93 -0.51 -18.25 Brazil Bovespa 45,533.24 -2.34 -25.30 Mexico IPC 40,329.81 -0.37 -7.72 Chile IPSA 3,739.48 0.24 -13.06 Chile IGPA 18,606.38 0.16 -11.69 Argentina MerVal 3,226.38 -0.17 13.04 Colombia IGBC 12,844.58 1.42 -12.72 Peru IGRA 15,013.60 0.39 -27.22 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10