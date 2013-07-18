EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks extend rally on U.S. corporate outlook

* Bovespa rebounds from early losses to rally for fourth straight day * Homebuilders, commodities firms lead gains * Brazil's Bovespa up 0.98 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.05 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks reversed early losses on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings results on Wall Street. Chile's bourse, meanwhile, extended a four-session rally while Mexico's IPC index was little changed. U.S. companies began to report second-quarter earnings earlier this month, with investors encouraged by strong results from Morgan Stanley and UnitedHealth to push the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 to fresh all-time highs on Thursday. An improvement in the outlook for U.S. stocks tends to support demand for higher-risk assets, such as emerging market equities. Brazil's Bovespa stock index opened lower, but rebounded to trade 0.98 percent higher at 47,873.82 points. The Bovespa is up for the fourth straight day, which the index has not done since late May. The Brazilian benchmark index has attracted mostly short-term investors in recent months due to uncertainties over the health of Latin America's largest economy, analysts said. "Many investors move quickly on any movements in the market, since performance has been so bad this year," said Guilherme Sand of Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre. Shares of homebuilder PDG Realty SA jumped 3.7 percent to their highest level in two weeks, contributing most to the Bovespa's gains. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, rose 1.2 percent as it extended a recent rally into a fourth day. Mexico's IPC index was near flat at 40,218.32 points as a 1.2 percent gain in shares of telecommunications firm America Movil offset a 0.8 percent decline in shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico. Chile's IPSA index rose 1.53 percent to 3,923.44, its highest level in two weeks, as shares of retailer Falabella rose 1.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1530 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change MSCI Latam 3,226.15 0.9 -15.81 Brazil Bovespa 47,873.82 0.98 -21.46 Mexico IPC 40,218.32 -0.05 -7.98 Chile IPSA 3,923.44 1.53 -8.79 Chile IGPA 19,382.04 1.26 -8.01 Argentina MerVal 3,367.75 -3.1 17.99 Colombia IGBC 13,340.71 0.27 -9.34 Peru IGRA 15,366.68 0.27 -25.51