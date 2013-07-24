EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down on China, unemployment data

* China PMI falls in July to nearly 1 year low * Brazilian unemployment rises * Bovespa down 0.91 pct, IPC flat MEXICO CITY, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Wednesday as downbeat Chinese manufacturing data hurt shares of major mining, metal and oil exporters, and national unemployment data pointed to an easing in the country's tight labor market. Mexico's IPC index briefly touched a two-week high before surrendering gains to trade near unchanged levels, while Chile's bourse edged higher. * China's overall PMI, which measures the health of the manufacturing sector, fell in July to its weakest level since August and marked its third consecutive month below the watershed 50 line which divides growth from contraction. * China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. * Brazilian Government data released on Wednesday showed the country's jobless rate rose to 6.0 percent in June, its highest level since April 2012. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index closed down 0.91 percent at 48,374.23 points. Shares of billionaire Eike Batista's troubled mining company MMX fell nearly 10 percent. * Mexico's IPC index was flat at 40,839.04 points. * Shares of Mexican Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa fell 0.32 percent after the company said second-quarter profit rose about 3.5 percent from the same period last year. * Chile's IPSA index rose 0.31 percent as shares of paper giant Copec Falabella added 2.11 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2052 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,228.27 -0.97 Brazil Bovespa 48,374.23 -0.91 Mexico IPC 40,839.04 0.12 Chile IPSA 3,872.01 0.31 Chile IGPA 19,193.85 0.3 Argentina MerVal 3,463.48 0.04 Colombia IGBC 13,559.40 0.10 Peru IGRA 15,412.89 -1.34 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0