EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares gain on U.S. business spending data

* U.S. capital goods orders up for third month in June * Petrobras to produce at "excellent" levels at new well * Brazil Bovespa up 0.67 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.28 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks on Thursday rose for the third day out of four this week as shares of oil and metals exporters jumped on better-than-expected data on U.S. business spending plans. Mexico's IPC index rose for the fourth straight day, while Chile's bourse fell slightly. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 0.67 percent, rising to 48,697.05 by late morning after having opened lower on continued fears of a darkening outlook for China's manufacturing sector. Fears of a slowdown in China, Brazil's top trade partner, were quickly overcome by data suggesting a rosy outlook for U.S. business demand. The United States Commerce Department announced on Thursday that non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased for the third straight month in June, a sign that the world's largest economy would grow more quickly in the second half of the year than previously expected. "The durable goods data out of the United States is very favorable for Brazil. This data gave the Brazilian market a push today, and helped the index rise," said Carlos Soares, an analyst at Magliano Corretora in Sao Paulo. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, rose 1.7 percent, on track to close at a one-month high. Petrobras on Wednesday announced that it had confirmed the presence of high-quality oil in an offshore field. Shares of rival OGX Petroleo SA rallied 1.8 percent, steelmaker Usiminas rose 1.4 percent and mining firm MMX jumped nearly 4 percent. Mexico's IPC index nudged 0.28 percent higher to 40,951.63 points. Cement producer Cemex posted gains of 2.9 percent, after the company announced that a boost in sales helped mitigate financial losses in the second quarter. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil swung widely throughout the morning though traded slightly higher in the early afternoon. Dutch telecommunications firm KPN , of which America Movil holds a 30 percent stake, announced on Monday the sale of its German operations to Telefonica SA, America Movil's biggest rival in Latin America. America Movil stands to recover losses on their original investment from the sale, though the deal would cut America Movil's exposure to Europe's largest mobile market. Chile's IPSA index fell slightly as shares of industrial conglomerate Copec slipped 1.2 percent. Shares of electrical utility Enersis SA rose 1.2 percent after the company reported on Wednesday a four-fold jump in second-quarter net profit compared with the same period a year earlier. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1501 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,225.91 -0.07 -15 Brazil Bovespa 48,697.05 0.67 -20.11 Mexico IPC 40,951.63 0.28 -6.30 Chile IPSA 3,860.18 -0.31 -10.26 Chile IGPA 19,151.07 -0.22 -9.11 Argentina MerVal 3,453.12 -0.29 20.98 Colombia IGBC 13,505.64 -0.40 -8.22 Peru IGRA 15,421.79 0.06 -25.24 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10