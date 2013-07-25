FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares gain on U.S. business spending data
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 9:04 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares gain on U.S. business spending data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. capital goods orders up for third month in June
    * Brazil Bovespa on track for third straight week of gains
    * Brazil Bovespa up 1.43 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.21 pct


    MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on
Thursday for the third day out of four as shares of oil and
metals exporters jumped on better-than-expected data on U.S.
business spending plans.
    Mexico's IPC index traded flat for most of the day
but closed down slightly, while Chile's bourse also
posted losses.
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 1.43
percent, rising to 49,066.75 points, a one-month high, as U.S.
data indicated that non-defense capital goods orders excluding
aircraft increased in June. 
    * Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, rose 2.75 percent, leading
gains. 
    * Shares in rival oil producer OGX Petroleo and
miner MMX Mieracao, both controlled by embattled
billionaire Eike Batista, gained 3.7 percent and 10.6 percent,
respectively. 
    * Mexico's IPC index fell 0.21 percent to close at
40,752.09 points.
    * A 1.22 percent loss in shares of retailer Wal-Mart de
Mexico outweighed a 1.46 percent gain in shares of
cement producer Cemex, which announced on Thursday
that a boost in sales helped mitigate financial losses in the
second quarter. 
    * Chile's IPSA index fell 0.57 percent to close at
3,849.89 points as shares of retailer Falabella slipped
0.56 percent.
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2035 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                              Daily   YTD pct
                                Latest        pct    change
                                           change  
 MSCI Latam                    3,242.31      0.43       -15
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               49,066.75      1.43    -19.50
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   40,752.09     -0.21     -6.76
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    3,849.89     -0.57    -10.50
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   19,104.63     -0.46     -9.33
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,426.44     -1.06     20.05
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,502.25     -0.42     -8.25
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    15,335.67      -0.5    -25.66

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
