EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares gain on U.S. business spending data

* U.S. capital goods orders up for third month in June * Brazil Bovespa on track for third straight week of gains * Brazil Bovespa up 1.43 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.21 pct MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Thursday for the third day out of four as shares of oil and metals exporters jumped on better-than-expected data on U.S. business spending plans. Mexico's IPC index traded flat for most of the day but closed down slightly, while Chile's bourse also posted losses. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 1.43 percent, rising to 49,066.75 points, a one-month high, as U.S. data indicated that non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft increased in June. * Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, rose 2.75 percent, leading gains. * Shares in rival oil producer OGX Petroleo and miner MMX Mieracao, both controlled by embattled billionaire Eike Batista, gained 3.7 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively. * Mexico's IPC index fell 0.21 percent to close at 40,752.09 points. * A 1.22 percent loss in shares of retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico outweighed a 1.46 percent gain in shares of cement producer Cemex, which announced on Thursday that a boost in sales helped mitigate financial losses in the second quarter. * Chile's IPSA index fell 0.57 percent to close at 3,849.89 points as shares of retailer Falabella slipped 0.56 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2035 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change MSCI Latam 3,242.31 0.43 -15 Brazil Bovespa 49,066.75 1.43 -19.50 Mexico IPC 40,752.09 -0.21 -6.76 Chile IPSA 3,849.89 -0.57 -10.50 Chile IGPA 19,104.63 -0.46 -9.33 Argentina MerVal 3,426.44 -1.06 20.05 Colombia IGBC 13,502.25 -0.42 -8.25 Peru IGRA 15,335.67 -0.5 -25.66