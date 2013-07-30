UPDATE 1-EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks wilt ahead of Fed meeting

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Monday as investors trimmed bets on risky assets across the board ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week where policymakers could signal they will trim monetary stimulus. The Fed's bond buying program has held down U.S. yields and pushed investors toward riskier assets such as emerging market stocks. Prospects of less stimulus have fueled selling in Latin American stocks. A Fed statement is due on Wednesday after a two-day meeting by policymakers and it will be scrutinized for hints on when the central bank may begin to scale back its bond program. * Mexico's IPC fell 1.76 percent to 40,341.86, slipping from a three-week high, in its biggest one-day drop in more than five weeks. * Shares of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications firm America Movil shed 3.26 percent. The company said it has ended an agreement with Dutch telecom group KPN to keep America Movil's holding of the European company below 30 percent, a sign that Slim may bid for the whole company. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.42 percent to 49,212.33 points, dipping from a more than five-week high. * Mining giant Vale SA lost 1.2 percent after advancing in the previous five sessions. Shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderugicas de Minas Gerais SA , known as Usiminas, jumped 4.78 percent on Monday, 2012 after it posted better than expected earnings last week. * Chile's IPSA index dipped 0.15 percent to 3,803.89 as retailer Falabella lost 1.13 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2300 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change -date % change MSCI LatAm 3,189.37 -1.11 -16.02 Brazil Bovespa 49,212.33 -0.42 -19.26 Mexico IPC 40,341.86 -1.76 -7.70 Chile IPSA 3,803.89 -0.15 -11.57 Chile IGPA 18,893.13 -0.16 -10.33 Argentina MerVal 3,384.17 -1.13 18.56 Colombia IGBC 13,416.34 -0.10 5.93 Peru IGRA 15,310.92 -0.16 -25.78