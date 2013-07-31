EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall in wait for Fed announcement

* Foreign investors sell in Brazil on fears of stimulus taper * Dip in shares of Petrobras, Cemig weigh on Bovespa * Brazil Bovespa down 0.53 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.82 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Wednesday as foreign investors backed away from blue-chip shares in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index ahead of a highly anticipated monetary policy statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Chile's bourse was on track to complete a five-session slide, while Mexico's IPC index rose for the first time this week. On Wednesday, the Fed is set to conclude a policy meeting, which will be scrutinized for signs on the course of the Federal Reserve's bond-buying program, now running at $85 billion a month. The Fed's bond-buying program has held down U.S. yields and pushed investors toward riskier assets such as emerging market stocks. The prospect of less bond-buying has fueled selling in Latin American stocks. "Everyone is nervous waiting on the Fed announcement, and as a result foreign investors are selling in Brazil," said Adriano Moreno, an analyst at Futura Investidores in Salvador, Brazil. Moreno foresees the Bovespa being range-bound between support at 45,000 points and resistance at 50,000 points, whatever the outcome of the Fed meeting. "Despite the recent gains in the Bovespa, difficult times lay ahead," he added. The Bovespa index fell for the third session in a row, slipping 0.53 percent to 48,302.69 points. It was dragged down by heavily-weighted state-run oil giant Petroleos Brasileiros, known as Petrobras, and power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA, known as Cemig. Shares of Petrobras slumped for the third session in a row, falling nearly 1.5 percent, while shares of Cemig dipped 2.2 percent. A 3 percent rise in share prices for oil company OGX Petroleo, controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, helped offset losses. Mexico's IPC index was led 0.82 percent higher to 40,565.94 points by a 1 percent jump in share prices of heavyweight telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim. Investor sentiment was also helped by stronger-than-expected second-quarter gross domestic growth data from the United States, the main market for Mexico's exports. Chile's IPSA index fell by 1.04 percent to 3,709.32 points, on track to complete the index's worst month since Sept. 2012. Shares of potash producer SQM and airline Latam Airlines Group SA led losses in the index, falling 6.6 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1537 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,129.80 -0.84 -16.89 Brazil Bovespa 48,302.69 -0.53 -20.75 Mexico IPC 40,565.94 0.82 -7.18 Chile IPSA 3,709.32 -1.04 -13.76 Chile IGPA 18,359.21 -0.86 -12.87 Argentina MerVal 3,354.86 0.54 17.54 Colombia IGBC 13,526.23 0.66 -8.08 Peru IGRA 15,090.71 -0.21 -26.85 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10