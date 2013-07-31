EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks jump as Fed stays on track

* Federal Reserve shows no sign of tapering U.S. monetary stimulus * Better-than-expected U.S. GDP growth also boosts Mexico * Brazil's Bovespa down 0.67 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.49 pct MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks shot higher on Wednesday, after a statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve provided no indication that the bank would begin to phase out its massive $85 billion a month bond-buying scheme in the near future. At the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, the Fed said the U.S. economy was still in need of monetary support despite its increasingly consistent recovery. The stimulus has kept U.S. interest rates very low, driving investor appetite for higher-risk assets like emerging market stocks. A June statement by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke that the U.S. central bank would consider tapering the program had sent Latin American markets tumbling. But on Wednesday, the Fed reiterated that it would keep interest rates near zero as long as the U.S. unemployment rate remained above 6.5 percent. * Mexico's IPC index rose 1.49 percent to close at 40,837.88 points, driven by a 1.66 percent rise in shares of telecommunications giant America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim. * Investor sentiment was also helped by stronger-than-expected second-quarter gross domestic product data from the United States, the main market for Mexico's exports. * Brazil's Bovespa lost ground for the third session in a row, dropping 0.67 percent to close at 48,234.49 points. It was dragged down by a 6.6 percent loss in realtor PDG Realty . * Chile's IPSA index fell by 0.42 percent to close at 3,732.54 points, its fifth consecutive session of losses. The index is on track to book its worst monthly performance since May 2012. * Shares of potash producer SQM slid 5.96 percent, the largest contributor to the index's losses. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2021 GMT: Stock Latest Daily YTD pct indexes pct change change MSCI Latam 3,161.12 0.15 -16.89 Brazil Bovespa 48,234.49 -0.67 -20.86 Mexico IPC 40,837.88 1.49 -6.56 Chile IPSA 3,732.54 -0.42 -13.22 Chile IGPA 18,438.04 -0.43 -12.49 Argentina MerVal 3,357.86 0.63 17.64 Colombia IGBC 13,465.27 0.21 -8.50 Peru IGRA 15,118.46 -0.03 -26.71