EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks rise on encouraging global outlook

* Official China manufacturing data higher than expected * U.S. Fed stimulus to remain in place for near future * Brazil's Bovespa up 1.15 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.97 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Thursday as China manufacturing data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's promise to continue an $85-billion-per-month bond-buying program helped lift regional shares. Mexico's IPC index approached a near two-month high, while Chile's stock exchange snapped its five-session slide. China on Thursday released data showing its manufacturing sector grew slightly more than expected in July. China, the world's second-largest economy, is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports, such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said the U.S. economy recovery continues but is still in need of its support, offering no indication it is planning to reduce its bond-buying stimulus at its next meeting in September. The Fed's bond-buying program has kept U.S. interest rates low and limited fixed-income returns, prompting investors to buy higher-risk assets such as emerging market stocks. Recent Fed suggestions that the program may be wound down had fueled selling of assets in Latin America. "The movement today in our market, based as strongly as it is on commodities, is upward," said Gillmor Monteiro, an investment manager at Intrader in Sao Paulo. He added that shares of lenders are rising today because of the expectation of low-interest rates in the near future. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index snapped a three-session slump on Thursday, rising 1.15 percent to 48,787.10 points in early afternoon trading. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, jumped more than 3 percent after the company announced that output rose 4.6 percent in June from the previous month. It is on track for its biggest gain in three weeks. Steelmaker Gerdau SA saw gains of 3.4 percent after it posted better-than-expected earning results for the second-quarter on Thursday. Mexico's IPC index was led 1.97 percent higher to 41,644.02 points, extending a two-session rally. The index was led higher by a 3.2 percent rise in the price of top broadcaster Televisa who said on Thursday that it paid 7 billion pesos ($546 million) to buy a controlling stake in Mexican cable company Cablecom. Chile's IPSA index rose by 0.97 percent to 3,768.75 points, snapping a five-session slump. Shares of retailer Falabella and conglomerate Empresas Copec led the index's gains, rising 2.2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1632 GMT: Stock indexes Daily pct YTD pct Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,188.59 1.15 -17 Brazil Bovespa 48,787.10 1.15 -19.96 Mexico IPC 41,644.02 1.97 -4.72 Chile IPSA 3,768.75 0.97 -12.38 Chile IGPA 18,582.98 0.79 -11.80 Argentina MerVal 3,359.96 0.06 17.72 Colombia IGBC 13,589.47 0.92 -7.65 Peru IGRA 15,195.23 0.51 -26.34 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10