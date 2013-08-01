FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks rise on encouraging global outlook
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks rise on encouraging global outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Official China manufacturing data higher than expected
    * U.S. Fed stimulus to remain in place for near future
    * Brazil's Bovespa up 1.15 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.97 pct

    By Lucas Iberico-Lozada
    SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on
Thursday as China manufacturing data and the U.S. Federal
Reserve's promise to continue an $85-billion-per-month
bond-buying program helped lift regional shares.
    Mexico's IPC index approached a near two-month high,
while Chile's stock exchange snapped its five-session
slide.
    China on Thursday released data showing its manufacturing
sector grew slightly more than expected in July. 
China, the world's second-largest economy, is Brazil's biggest
trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American
commodities exports, such as iron ore, soy, copper and
petroleum.
    Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said the
U.S. economy recovery continues but is still in need of its
support, offering no indication it is planning to reduce its
bond-buying stimulus at its next meeting in September.
 
    The Fed's bond-buying program has kept U.S. interest rates
low and limited fixed-income returns, prompting investors to buy
higher-risk assets such as emerging market stocks. Recent Fed
suggestions that the program may be wound down had fueled
selling of assets in Latin America.
    "The movement today in our market, based as strongly as it
is on commodities, is upward," said Gillmor Monteiro, an
investment manager at Intrader in Sao Paulo. He added that
shares of lenders are rising today because of the expectation of
low-interest rates in the near future.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index snapped a
three-session slump on Thursday, rising 1.15 percent to
48,787.10 points in early afternoon trading.
    Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, jumped more than 3 percent after
the company announced that output rose 4.6 percent in June from
the previous month. It is on track for its biggest gain in three
weeks. 
    Steelmaker Gerdau SA saw gains of 3.4 percent
after it posted better-than-expected earning results for the
second-quarter on Thursday. 
    Mexico's IPC index was led 1.97 percent higher to
41,644.02 points, extending a two-session rally.
    The index was led higher by a 3.2 percent rise in the price
of top broadcaster Televisa who said on Thursday
that it paid 7 billion pesos ($546 million) to buy a controlling
stake in Mexican cable company Cablecom. 
    Chile's IPSA index rose by 0.97 percent to 3,768.75
points, snapping a five-session slump.
    Shares of retailer Falabella and conglomerate
Empresas Copec led the index's gains, rising 2.2
percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1632 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           Daily pct     YTD pct
                         Latest             change      change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,188.59       1.15         -17
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa               48,787.10       1.15      -19.96
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                   41,644.02       1.97       -4.72
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                    3,768.75       0.97      -12.38
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                   18,582.98       0.79      -11.80
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal              3,359.96       0.06       17.72
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                13,589.47       0.92       -7.65
                                                    
 Peru IGRA                    15,195.23       0.51      -26.34
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC             1,249,789.00          0      165.10

