FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on mixed U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 9:20 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on mixed U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Investors pessimistic about slow U.S. hiring
    * Brazil Bovespa down 1.36 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.45 pct


    MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell Friday,
reversing early gains after weaker-than-expected jobs growth in
the United States contributed to investor pessimism about the
pace of the global economic recovery.
    But Mexico's IPC index continued a three-day rally to
close at its highest level in nearly three months as investors
placed bets on a sweeping energy reform, due next week, while
Chile's IPSA posted modest losses.
    On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department said that despite a
drop in the unemployment rate to its lowest level since December
2008, the pace of hiring slowed and the labor market
shrank. 
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.36
percent to close at 48,474.04, weighed down by an 11.94 percent
drop in share prices for oil producer OGX Petroleo,
controlled by embattled tycoon Eike Batista. 
    * Mexico's IPC index had its third straight session of gains
with a 0.45 percent rise to close at 42,051.60, its highest
level since May. The index is coming off a strong performance in
July, its first month of gains in five months.
    * Shares of conglomerate Alfa led the index's
gains, rising 2.91 percent. Investors acted on
stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings reports, as well
as optimism for an energy reform bill, due to be announced next
week.
    * Chemical producer Mexichem, another likely
beneficiary of the bill, also gained, adding 1.96 percent. 
    * Chile's IPSA index fell 0.26 percent to close at
3,820.54. A 1.13 percent drop in shares of conglomerate Empresas
Copec led losses. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2046 GMT:
 Stock indexes                              daily %     YTD %
                              Latest         change    change
 MSCI LatAm                      3,215.13      0.07    -15.34
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                 48,474.04     -1.36    -20.47
                                                     
 Mexico IPC                     42,051.60      0.45     -3.78
                                                     
 Chile IPSA                      3,820.54     -0.26    -11.18
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                     18,789.28     -0.23    -10.83
                                                     
 Argentina MerVal                3,458.79      0.78     21.18
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                  13,786.59      0.77     -6.31
                                                     
 Peru IGRA                      15,298.04     -0.07    -25.84
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC               1,249,789.00         0    165.10

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.