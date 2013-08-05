EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks tepid as investors await earnings

* Vale, Petrobras to announce earnings results later this week * Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC down 0.32 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks were flat on Monday as investors waited for corporate results later this week from heavily weighted mining firm Vale and state-run oil company Petrobras. Mexico's IPC index ended a three-session rally, while Chile's IPSA index fell 1.09 percent. On Monday, HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index for Brazilian Services, a closely watched business survey, showed Brazil's private sector barely expanded in July as new work slowed, contributing to signs that Latin America's largest economy started the second half of 2013 on the wrong foot. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.08 percent to 48,436.44 after swinging widely in early trading. Miner Vale jumped 1.2 percent, driving gains, while Banco do Brasil, down 2.63 percent, weighed. Shares of drugmaker Hypermarcas rose 1.93 percent after it announced a surprise second-quarter profit on Friday. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.32 percent, dragged down by shares of retailer Wal Mart de Mexico, which lost 2.22 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell for the second session in a row. Shares of retailer Falabella weighed heaviest on the market, dipping 2.98 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2041 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,192.76 -0.7 -15.93 Brazil Bovespa 48,436.44 -0.08 -20.53 Mexico IPC 41,918.41 -0.32 -4.09 Chile IPSA 3,778.91 -1.09 -12.15 Chile IGPA 18,634.55 -0.82 -11.56 Argentina MerVal 3,453.13 -0.16 20.98 Colombia IGBC 13,773.80 -0.09 8.75 Peru IGRA 15,267.87 -0.2 -25.99 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10