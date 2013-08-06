EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down on pessimistic economic outlook

* Commodities exporters, lenders drive Bovespa slump * Q2 earnings results this week from Vale, Petrobras * Brazil Bovespa down 1.67 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.56 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday for the sixth session in seven on a negative outlook for Latin America's largest economy, while stocks in Mexico and Chile also faltered. Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second session in a row, while Chile's IPSA index fell for the third straight session. "Today the Bovespa broke through technical support at 48,000 points, which suggests that investors are expecting further losses in what has already been a very bad year for the index," said Leandro Silvestrini, an analyst at Intrader in Sao Paulo. Also contributing to the negative outlook was a weaker real , which has lost over 10 percent so far this year, reaching the psychologically important level of 2.3 reais per U.S. dollar on Monday. Despite posting a monthly gain of 1.6 percent in July, the Bovespa is on track to have its worst year since 2008. The index has posted a 21.8 percent decline so far this year. The Bovespa index fell 1.67 percent to 47,627.00 points on Tuesday, its third consecutive session of losses. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, weighed heavily on the index, posting losses of 1.9 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Mining giant Vale SA posted a loss of 0.9 percent ahead of its second-quarter earnings results, due for release after market close on Wednesday. Vale's profit is expected to fall due to a decline in the price of iron ore, the company's main product, and an economic slowdown in China, its principal market, according to a Reuters poll. Mexico's IPC index also fell, slipping by 0.56 percent to 41,682.03. Retail giant Wal Mart de Mexico and telecommunications firm America Movil , controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, both fell, losing 1.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.88 percent to 3,745.52 points. Shares of lender Banco Santander Chile had losses of 2.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1458 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,162.00 -0.96 -15.93 Brazil Bovespa 47,627.00 -1.67 -21.86 Mexico IPC 41,682.03 -0.56 -4.63 Chile IPSA 3,745.52 -0.88 -12.92 Chile IGPA 18,501.65 -0.71 -12.19 Argentina MerVal 3,424.76 -0.82 19.99 Colombia IGBC 13,724.24 -0.36 -6.74 Peru IGRA 15,177.11 -0.59 -26.43 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10