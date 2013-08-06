EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down on pessimistic economic outlook

* Commodities exporters drive Bovespa slump * Brazil Bovespa down 2.09 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.01 pct MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday to a more-than-two-week low as investors anticipated the release of second-quarter earnings reports for two of Brazil's largest commodities exporters later this week. Mexico's IPC index was little changed, while Chile's IPSA index fell for the third straight session. * The Bovespa fell 2.09 percent to close at 47,421.85 points on Tuesday, its third consecutive session of losses. A 2.2 percent decline in shares of state-run oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro, known as Petrobras, led losses. * Petrobras' earnings report is due on Thursday, and miner Vale is set to release its result on Wednesday. Vale's stock fell 1.32 percent. * The Bovespa is on track to have its worst year since 2008, despite posting a slight monthly gain of 1.6 percent in July. The index has posted a 22.2 percent decline so far this year. * The Brazilian currency, the real, has lost more than 10 percent so far this year, reaching the psychologically important level of 2.3 reais per U.S. dollar on Monday. * Mexico's IPC index was barely changed, falling 0.01 percent to close at 41,914.82. * Shares in mining company Industrias Penoles fell 7.8 percent after the company reported its second-quarter profits were down 46 percent compared with the previous year. * Chile's IPSA index lost 1.8 percent to close at 3,711.01. A 3.9 percent loss in shares of conglomerate Empresas Copec weighed most heavily. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2131 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,157.41 -1.11 -16.86 Brazil Bovespa 47,421.85 -2.09 -22.20 Mexico IPC 41,914.82 -0.01 -4.10 Chile IPSA 3,711.01 -1.8 -13.73 Chile IGPA 18,368.64 -1.43 -12.82 Argentina MerVal 3,469.23 0.46 21.54 Colombia IGBC 13,804.46 0.22 -6.19 Peru IGRA 15,045.40 -1.46 -27.07 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10