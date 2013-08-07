FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks climb on energy reform, growth expectations
August 7, 2013

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks climb on energy reform, growth expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Mexico central bank says growth to accelerate in second
half of year
    * Chile IPSA at lowest level in nearly two years
    * Brazil Bovespa little changed, Mexico IPC up 0.79 pct


    MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose to their
highest level since May on Wednesday as an impending energy
reform and central bank comments forecasting higher growth in
the second half of the year cheered investors. 
    Brazil's Bovespa rose slightly, while Chile's bourse
 fell for the fourth session in a row to close at a
nearly two-year low. 
    In its quarterly inflation report, Mexican central bank
governor Agustin Carstens said the bank expects the economy to
pick up speed in the next few months, adding that inflation
would likely dip to 3 percent by the end of 2014.
 
    Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is expected to unveil
his proposal for a major energy reform bill to open up the
sector next week, giving a boost to commodity stocks.
 
    * Mexico's benchmark IPC index rose 0.79 percent to
close at 42,246.5 points, its highest level in three months.
    * A 2.14 rise in shares of telecommunications giant America
Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim,
contributed most to the index's gains. 
    * Rises in share prices of conglomerate Alfa and
its petrochemical subsidiary Alpek, driven by the
prospect of energy reform, also buoyed the index. 
    * Brazil's Bovespa was little changed, rising 0.05 percent
to close at 47,446.71 points. 
    * A 6.9 percent loss in shares of oil company OGX Petroleo
, controlled by embattled tycoon Eike Batista, led
losses.
    * Chile's IPSA index dropped 1.21 percent to close
at 3,669.22 points, its lowest level since October 2011. Shares
of energy and forestry conglomerate Empresas Copec fell
2.21 percent, leading losses. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2203 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %     YTD %
                                Latest         change    change
 MSCI LatAm                        3,156.05     -0.04     -16.9
                                                       
 Brazil Bovespa                   47,446.71      0.05    -22.16
 Mexico IPC                       42,246.50      0.79     -3.34
 Chile IPSA                        3,666.22     -1.21    -14.77
                                                       
 Chile IGPA                       18,178.29     -1.04    -13.73
 Argentina MerVal                  3,546.29      2.22     24.24
                                                       
 Colombia IGBC                    13,804.46      0.22     -6.19
                                                       
 Peru IGRA                        15,082.58      0.25    -26.89

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
