EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise as investors shrug off U.S. shutdown

* Brazil Bovespa up 1 pct, Mexico IPC gains 1.78 pct SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Latin American bourses posted gains and Brazilian stocks capped a five-day slide on Tuesday as investors bet that a U.S. government shutdown would be unlikely to drag on long enough to affect global economic growth. Mexico's IPC index rose by its most in nearly two weeks, while Chile's bourse gained for the first session in six. The U.S. Congress missed a midnight deadline to agree on a spending bill, resulting in up to a million government workers being put on unpaid leave. But investors drove global stocks higher on Tuesday amid hopes that the shutdown would be short-lived and would help boost the case for a delay in any tapering of monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve. "The longer they take to agree on a budget or on raising the debt ceiling, the longer the Fed should take before tapering the stimulus," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose by its most in nearly two weeks, adding 1 percent to 52,863.37 points. The rise was led by a 1.6 percent gain in shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras. Shares of debt-laden rival OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, swung widely between positive and negative territory. The company missed a $45 million bond interest payment due on Tuesday, moving the firm closer to what could be the largest-ever Latin American corporate debt default. Shares of homebuilders rose after Brazil's top economic policy-making body announced late Monday that Brazilians will be allowed to apply money held in their government-run pension funds towards the purchase of more expensive homes, which could boost demand in the country's recovering housing sector. MRV Engenharia SA shares rose 3 percent, while rival builder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA advanced 1.7 percent. Mexico's IPC index capped a three-day decline, rising 1.78 percent to 40,901.95. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil climbed 2 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while bottling firm Femsa advanced 3 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.56 percent as shares of retailer Falabella gained 1.4 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1508 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI LatAm 3,346.82 1.32 -13.03 Brazil Bovespa 52,863.37 1.0 -13.27 Mexico IPC 40,901.95 1.78 -6.42 Chile IPSA 3,845.29 0.56 -10.60 Chile IGPA 18,895.95 0.33 -10.32 Argentina MerVal 4,860.17 1.59 70.28 Colombia IGBC 14,108.05 0.33 -4.13 Peru IGRA 15,821.77 -0.62 -23.30 Venezuela IBC 1,781,096.0 -0.75 277.80