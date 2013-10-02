EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stock index slips while Oi shares soar

* Brazil telecom Oi to merge with Portugal Telecom * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.15 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.54 pct SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday, a day after their biggest daily gain in nearly two weeks, though shares of telecommunications firm Oi SA soared after the company announced it would merge with Portugal Telecom. Mexico's IPC index fell for the fourth session in five, while Chile's bourse sank. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index traded mostly lower as some of the most widely-traded shares returned gains from the previous session, the Bovespa's best since Sept 18. Exchange operator BM&F Bovespa SA fell 1.6 percent after having risen 3.3 percent on Tuesday, while mining firm Vale SA sank 0.5 percent. Preferred shares of Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi SA jumped over 10 percent following news it will combine with Portugal Telecom to form a new company worth about 5.6 billion euros. Oi's common shares advanced 7.4 percent. "We believe that, if approved, this transaction may be a turning point for Oi's investment thesis as it will solve Oi's leverage issues and pave the way for improvement on the operating front," Itau BBA analysts wrote in an investor note on Wednesday. Rival telecommunications group Telefonica Brasil SA slipped 1 percent, while Tim Participacoes SA added 0.9 percent. Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.54 percent to 41,110.53 as shares of bottling group Femsa fell 1.4 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell for the sixth session in seven, dropping 0.59 percent as shares of Banco Santander Chile slipped 1.1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1403 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,358.05 -0.44 -11.19 Brazil Bovespa 53,100.56 -0.15 -12.88 Mexico IPC 41,110.53 -0.54 -5.94 Chile IPSA 3,833.43 -0.58 -10.88 Chile IGPA 18,867.20 -0.45 -10.46 Argentina MerVal 4,916.09 0.19 72.24 Colombia IGBC 14,106.32 -0.06 -4.14 Peru IGRA 15,825.12 0.22 -23.29 Venezuela IBC 1,785,334.2 0.04 278.70