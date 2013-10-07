EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on U.S. debt concerns

* Brazil shares drop 0.82 pct on thin volumes * Mexico stocks down 1.12 pct MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks declined on Monday, tracking global markets on renewed concerns about stalled fiscal talks in the United States. Brazil's benchmark stock index slipped 0.82 percent, as shares of Brazilian oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA fell 13 percent. The company is meeting with U.S. creditors in New York on Monday in a bid to jump-start rescue talks while banks prepare to arrange an emergency loan if no deal is reached, sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. Mexico's IPC stock index fell 1.12 percent, its biggest dip in a week, while Chile's bourse edged down 0.69 percent. Trading volumes remained low in the Brazilian bourse as investors cautiously watched the standoff between Democrats and Republicans over the U.S. debt ceiling. U.S. House Speaker John Boehner vowed on Sunday not to raise the debt ceiling without a "serious conversation" about what is driving the debt, while Democrats said it was irresponsible and reckless to raise the possibility of a U.S. default. "There was a glimmer of hope for some progress in the weekend. But that didn't happen, and as Boehner closed the doors for now, markets are on a waiting mode," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro. Stocks of Mexico's phone company America Movil fell 1.27 percent, dragging most on the index, while Chilean retailer Falabella weighed on Chile's main index by dropping 1.57 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2335 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,350.65 -0.34 -11.77 Brazil Bovespa 52,417.1 -0.82 -14.00 0 Mexico IPC 40,451.1 -1.12 -7.45 6 Chile IPSA 3,812.86 -0.69 -11.36 Chile IGPA 18,781.1 -0.5 -10.86 9 Argentina MerVal 4,923.96 1.41 72.51 Colombia IGBC 14,071.0 0.18 -4.38 8 Peru IGRA 15,551.3 0.13 -24.62 1 Venezuela IBC 1,754,45 0.38 272.15 6.81