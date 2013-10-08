FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico stocks fall on U.S. debt deadlock
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2013 / 3:15 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico stocks fall on U.S. debt deadlock

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil benchmark Bovespa down 0.44, near one-month low
    * Mexico IPC drops 0.75 as U.S. default concerns mount

    By Priscila Jordão
    SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian and Mexican stocks
fell on Tuesday as stalled talks in Washington to avoid a U.S.
debt default weighed on global markets. 
    Brazil's benchmark stock index slipped 0.44 percent but good
news for a handful of companies held the index back from a
one-month low. Mexico's IPC stock index fell 0.75
percent, while Chile's bourse lost 0.11 percent.
    A political standoff in Washington entered its second week
on Tuesday, as Republican congressional leaders insisted on
negotiations to cut the nation's fiscal deficit as a condition
for raising the federal debt limit. 
    The U.S. Treasury expects to exhaust all of its remaining
borrowing capacity under the current $16.7 trillion cap by Oct.
17. 
    If the U.S. government defaults on debt because it lacks
further borrowing authority, the results could be "devastating"
for the world economy, Olivier Blanchard, the IMF's chief
economist, said on Tuesday.
    On the Sao Paulo stock market, shares of Brazilian telecom
Grupo Oi SA rose 4.6 percent after the company
assured investors late on Monday that its merger with Portugal
Telecom SGPS SA would not dilute the Oi shareholders.
    Wood pulp producers Fibria Celulose SA and Suzano
Papel e Celulose SA gained 2.8 percent and 2.0
percent respectively after Goldman Sachs Group analysts raised
their recommendation on the stocks from "neutral" to "buy".
    In Mexico, mining and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico
 and billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications
giant America Movil both lost over 1 percent, among
the biggest decliners on the IPC index. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1448 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %      YTD %
                              Latest          change     change
 MSCI LatAm                      3,338.56      -0.36     -11.77
                                                      
 Brazil Bovespa                 52,184.26      -0.44     -14.38
                                                      
 Mexico IPC                     40,146.80      -0.75      -8.14
                                                      
 Chile IPSA                      3,808.70      -0.11     -11.45
                                                      
 Chile IGPA                     18,765.03      -0.09     -10.94
                                                      
 Argentina MerVal                4,957.30       0.67      73.68
                                                      
 Colombia IGBC                  14,143.16       0.51      11.66
                                                      
 Peru IGRA                      15,551.31       0.13     -24.62
                                                      
 Venezuela IBC               1,757,781.35       0.19     272.86

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.