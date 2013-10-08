FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Brazil stocks fall to 1-month lows
October 8, 2013 / 9:50 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Brazil stocks fall to 1-month lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Mexican and Brazilian stocks
fell to a one-month low on Tuesday amid rising worries that a
political crisis in Washington could disrupt global markets and
derail growth around the world.
    Brazil's benchmark stock index is down about 6 percent from
a high in mid-September, while Mexico's main gauge has fallen
nearly 5 percent from its peak last month.
    Latin American stocks could keep suffering in the coming
sessions if feuding U.S. lawmakers fail to end a partial U.S.
government shutdown and concerns grow that Congress will not
raise the U.S. debt borrowing limit this month.
    * Brazil's Bovespa lost 0.2 percent to 52,312.44
points, paring steeper intra-day losses that took it below the
52,000 level during the session. Sinking past that support level
could lead to deeper losses ahead.
    * Commodity producers that often track global sentiment
fell. Oil firm Petrobras lost 1.66 percent, while
iron miner Vale dipped 0.67 percent.
    * Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA rose 3.93 percent
after the company assured investors late on Monday that its
merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA would not dilute
Oi shareholders.
    * Wood pulp producers Fibria Celulose SA and
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA gained 3.36 percent and
2.1 percent respectively after Goldman Sachs analysts raised
their recommendation on the stocks from "neutral" to "buy."
    * Mexico's IPC stock index fell 1.32 percent after it
fell below support at 40,000 points. Billionaire Carlos Slim's
telecommunications giant America Movil shed 2.05
percent, while cement maker Cemex lost 2.53 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2120 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                              Latest          change   change
 MSCI LatAm                        3,330.54     -0.6    -12.3
                                                      
 Brazil Bovespa                   52,312.44     -0.2   -14.17
                                                      
 Mexico IPC                       39,916.84    -1.32    -8.67
                                                      
 Chile IPSA                        3,809.79    -0.08   -11.43
                                                      
 Chile IGPA                       18,763.60    -0.09   -10.95
                                                      
 Argentina MerVal                  4,925.69     0.03    72.57
                                                      
 Colombia IGBC                    14,134.54     0.45    -3.95
                                                      
 Peru IGRA                        15,551.31     0.13   -24.62
                                                      
 Venezuela IBC                 1,738,670.47     -0.9   268.80

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
