EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on U.S. debt deal hopes

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Latin America's main stock indexes rose on Thursday on hopes politicians in the United States would finally resolve the budget and debt impasse that has roiled global markets for weeks. The benchmark MSCI stock index for Latin America rose 1.9 percent ahead of a planned meeting between U.S. government officials and Republican Party leaders. The region's largest index, Brazil's Bovespa rose 0.79 percent, led by heavily weighted state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA. "We are living on expectations, and the expectation is an approved increase in the debt ceiling," said Leandro Silvestrini, an analyst at Intrader in Sao Paulo. The U.S. Treasury is expected to exhaust its borrowing capacity by Oct. 17, when it will have only about $30 billion left in cash to honor its obligations if the limit is not raised. Shares of Brazil's TIM Participações fell 0.69 percent after rising the previous day on a report that Telecom Italia was seeking to sell its controlling stake in the Brazilian company. Telecom Italia denied the planned sale. Mexico's IPC index rose 1.54 percent, on track for its first daily rise this week. Chile's IPSA rose 1.18 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 14 48 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % change % Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,385.46 1.92 -12.53 Brazil Bovespa 52,962.1 0.79 -13.11 9 Mexico IPC 40,481.2 1.54 -7.38 7 Chile IPSA 3,820.95 1.18 -11.17 Chile IGPA 18,804.5 0.94 -10.75 1 Argentina 5,098.71 3.07 78.63 MerVal Colombia IGBC 14,149.0 0.36 11.71 5 Peru IGRA 15,522.3 0.07 -24.76 6 Venezuela IBC 1,769,69 0.08 275.38 7.82