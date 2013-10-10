FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on U.S. debt deal hopes
October 10, 2013 / 3:13 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on U.S. debt deal hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Latin America's main stock
indexes rose on Thursday on hopes politicians in the United
States would finally resolve the budget and debt impasse that
has roiled global markets for weeks.
    The benchmark MSCI stock index for Latin America
 rose 1.9 percent ahead of a planned meeting
between U.S. government officials and Republican Party leaders.
    The region's largest index, Brazil's Bovespa rose
0.79 percent, led by heavily weighted state-run oil firm
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
    "We are living on expectations, and the expectation is an
approved increase in the debt ceiling," said Leandro
Silvestrini, an analyst at Intrader in Sao Paulo.
    The U.S. Treasury is expected to exhaust its borrowing
capacity by Oct. 17, when it will have only about $30 billion
left in cash to honor its obligations if the limit is not
raised.
    Shares of Brazil's TIM Participações fell 0.69
percent after rising the previous day on a report that Telecom
Italia was seeking to sell its controlling stake in
the Brazilian company. Telecom Italia denied the planned sale.
    Mexico's IPC index rose 1.54 percent, on track for
its first daily rise this week. Chile's IPSA rose 1.18
percent.    
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 14 48 GMT:
 Stock indexes               daily    YTD % change
                                 %  
                  Latest    change  
 MSCI LatAm       3,385.46    1.92          -12.53
                                    
                                    
 Brazil Bovespa   52,962.1    0.79          -13.11
                         9          
 Mexico IPC       40,481.2    1.54           -7.38
                         7          
 Chile IPSA       3,820.95    1.18          -11.17
                                    
 Chile IGPA       18,804.5    0.94          -10.75
                         1          
 Argentina        5,098.71    3.07           78.63
 MerVal                             
                                    
 Colombia IGBC    14,149.0    0.36           11.71
                         5          
 Peru IGRA        15,522.3    0.07          -24.76
                         6          
 Venezuela IBC    1,769,69    0.08          275.38
                      7.82

