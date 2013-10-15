EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks climb as debt talks eyed, MMX jumps

* Brazil Bovespa rises 0.21 pct, Mexico IPC nearly unchanged BUENOS AIRES, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday on signs that U.S. policymakers are getting closer to a deal to avoid a potential debt default. The MSCI Latin American stock index rallied for a fourth straight session, adding 0.21 percent. A sharp rise in mining firm MMX supported gains in Brazil's Bovespa index, while Mexico's IPC index was little changed. Leading U.S. senators Harry Reid and Mitch McConnell ended a full day of negotiations on Monday with optimistic proclamations, sparking hope among investors that a deal could be reached to reopen shuttered federal agencies and prevent a default on federal debt, which could seriously shake confidence in the global economy. "The expectation remains that we'll see a resolution to this...even if it is for the short-term," said Joao Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. The Bovespa rose for the fifth straight day, adding 0.21 percent to 54,284.95. "We've also seen a bit of a technical recovery after the index hit a support at 52,000 points (last week)," Brugger added. Shares of mining firm MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA , part of embattled tycoon Eike Batista's Grupo EBX conglomerate, rose as much as 18.2 percent, contributing most to the index's rise. The company late on Monday announced that Batista would cede control of an MMX iron ore port to Dutch energy firm Trafigura Beheer BV and an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund in a $996 million deal. MMX will keep a 35 percent stake in the port, which will see additional investment from the group. "We believe this sale is very positive for MMX, which is now without debts and with a significant share of the port's (earnings)," analysts at Sao Paulo brokerage Planner wrote in an investor note Tuesday. Shares of homebuilders declined after the sector's biggest firm, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA, reported a drop in new project launchings and sales in the third quarter compared with the same period last year. Shares of Cyrela fell 1.2 percent, while rival Gafisa SA shed 3.3 percent. Mexico's IPC index hovered near unchanged territory through most of the session, as a 0.4 percent gain in lender Grupo Financiero Banorte offset a 0.8 percent decline in conglomerate Alfa. Chile's IPSA index fell for the first session in four, losing 0.18 percent as shares of lender BCI dropped 1.9 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1358 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,441.89 0.21 -9.56 Brazil Bovespa 54,284.95 0.21 -10.94 Mexico IPC 40,861.01 -0.05 -6.51 Chile IPSA 3,837.93 -0.18 -10.77 Chile IGPA 18,916.56 -0.12 -10.22 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 14,251.46 0.08 -3.16 Peru IGRA 15,422.79 -0.29 -25.24 Venezuela IBC 1,870,426. 1.67 296.75 5