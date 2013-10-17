EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks flat on U.S. deal, OGX volatile

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Key Latin American stock indexes were little changed on Thursday in a volatile session as investors re-evaluated a budget deal in the United States and focused on the lasting effects of a 16-day government shutdown in the world's largest economy. Brazil's Bovespa index was flat after closing at a four-and-a-half month high on Wednesday. Shares of OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA see-sawed. The stock had risen sharply in the past two days on hopes of an imminent cash injection as part of a restructuring plan. After swinging from the index's biggest loser to its biggest gainer, OGX's shares settled in around 0.47 reais, unchanged from its previous close. Brazil's top retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar rose 0.13 percent after its third-quarter earnings beat analyst forecasts and jumped 70 percent due to robust sales growth and streamlined operations. Though initially celebrated by markets, investors are now realizing the legislation signed overnight by President Barack Obama to fund the government until Jan. 15 and extend a debt ceiling deadline to Feb. 7 did not resolve the differences over spending and deficits in Congress. Mexico's benchmark IPC index fell 0.2 percent. Telecom company America Movil was among the leading losers, down 0.64 percent, after the head of the Dutch telecoms group KPN said the Mexican group might still participate in talks aimed at a KPN takeover. Chile's IPSA fell 0.56 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1408 GMT: Stock Latest daily % YTD % indexes change change MSCI LatAm 3,481.19 0.5 -8.79 Brazil Bovespa 55,971.34 -0 -8.17 Mexico IPC 40,272.94 -0.2 -7.85 Chile IPSA 3,834.80 -0.56 -10.85 Chile IGPA 18,898.00 -0.51 -10.31 Argentina MerVal 5,251.21 -0.1 83.98 Colombia IGBC 14,304.12 0.04 12.94 Peru IGRA 15,590.79 0.33 -24.42 Venezuela IBC 1,869,500.70 -1.35 296.55