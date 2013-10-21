EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up; oil, mining firms offset banks

* Brazil Bovespa rises 0.61 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.37 pct SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Monday as a rise in oil and mining shares helped offset a decline in banks though investors remained focused on the impending release of key U.S. economic data. Mexico's IPC index rose for the third session in four, while Chile's bourse climbed to its highest level in three weeks. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.61 percent to 55,713.98, not far from its closing levels on both Thursday and Friday. Shares of mining firm Vale SA rose 1 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, advanced 0.3 percent. Shares of banks fell, however, after No. 2 private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA trimmed its projections for interest income growth this year. Bradesco shares fell 1.4 percent while rivals Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco do Brasil SA dropped 0.8 and 0.28 percent, respectively. The Bovespa has hovered between 55,000 and 56,000 points since Wednesday, with investors awaiting the release of U.S. September payrolls and unemployment labor market data On Tuesday. The report had been originally due on Oct. 4 but its release was delayed by the 16-day partial U.S. government shutdown.. The U.S. employment data could give further clues on when the Federal Reserve might start scaling down its stimulus program, which has lent support to global equity markets. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.37 percent to 40,560.53 as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, advanced 1.1 percent. Chile's IPSA index gained for the seventh session in eight, led by a 4 percent rise in shares of lender BCI Latin America's key stock indexes at 1405 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,472.23 -0.2 -8.39 Brazil Bovespa 55,713.98 0.61 -8.59 Mexico IPC 40,560.53 0.37 -7.20 Chile IPSA 3,878.97 0.79 -9.82 Chile IGPA 19,082.60 0.64 -9.43 Argentina MerVal 5,513.32 0.86 93.16 Colombia IGBC 14,411.36 0.12 -2.07 Peru IGRA 15,935.58 0.29 -22.75 Venezuela IBC 1,945,220. 0 312.62 6