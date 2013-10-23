EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise to 7-month high, Mexico up

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose to their highest in seven months on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls data supported the view that the Federal Reserve may maintain its accommodative monetary policy into next year. Brazilian stocks have been recovering from a four-year low hit in July as investors bet the worst of an economic slowdown has passed. Mexican stocks fell off a record high at the start of the year and have been pressured by slowing growth there. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.68 percent to close at its highest since March 18 and just above a key resistance level of 56,400. The level could spur profit-taking, but if stocks can rise higher, they may see extended gains. * Data on Tuesday showed U.S. employers added fewer workers than expected in September, suggesting the world's largest economy may not be strong enough to warrant a slowdown in the Fed's economic stimulus program, which has supported demand for global equities. * Iron ore exporter Vale SA advanced 1.33 percent, after the world's biggest miner BHP Billiton upgraded its full-year iron ore output target, raising hopes that Vale would also see better results. * The optimism also helped steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA climb 4.11 percent. * Preferred shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, fell 1.75 percent as investors took profits on a more than 5 percent jump in the previous session after following the conclusion of a Brazilian offshore oil field auction. * Mexico's IPC index rose 1.16 percent. The IPC has been trading in an increasingly narrow range in recent weeks. Most major companies will report earnings later this week. * Mining firm Grupo Mexico advanced 3.05 percent though shares of telecommunications firm America Movil , controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 0000 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,505.80 0.89 -7.69 Brazil Bovespa 56,460.38 0.68 -7.37 Mexico IPC 40,813.48 1.16 -6.62 Chile IPSA 3,894.86 0.08 -9.45 Chile IGPA 19,163.01 0.1 -9.05 Argentina MerVal 5,616.31 -0.81 96.77 Colombia IGBC 14,313.23 -0.49 -2.74 Peru IGRA 16,285.81 2.32 -21.06 Venezuela IBC 1,990,723 1.38 322.27 .36