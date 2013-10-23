EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down on China policy worry

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.82 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.44 pct SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks snapped a three-day rally on Wednesday on concerns over tighter monetary policy in China, Brazil's top trading partner. Mexico's IPC index fell its most in over a week, while Chile's bourse dropped for the first session in four. A policy adviser to the People's Bank of China told Reuters on Tuesday that the authority may tighten cash conditions in the financial system to address inflation risks, which could also sap economic growth in a key market for Latin American iron ore, soybeans, oil and copper. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index erased the previous session's gains, losing 0.82 percent, as the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell its most in nearly two weeks. Shares of iron-ore producer Vale SA sank 1.22 percent, while rival MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA fell 2 percent. "There is some worry about China," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro, who also highlighted what he sees as normal short-term profit-taking after recent gains. The Bovespa has risen for three months straight and is set to close October with its biggest monthly gain since Jan, 2012, aided by a recovery in heavily weighted shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista. "Here in Brazil you still have a lot of volatility. We are seeing a bit more of a recovery in the global economy and the maintenance of strong liquidity, which is attracting some more long-term investment in the Bovespa, but it is very initial," Bandeira added. Lender Banco Bradesco SA fell 1.3 percent after JPMorgan Securities analysts lowered their recommendation on the shares to "neutral" from "overweight," saying a recent rally in the stock has made it less attractive. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.44 percent as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, slipped 0.72 percent. Chile's IPSA index retreated 0.33 percent, with shares of Banco Santander Chile down 0.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1340 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,472.03 -0.96 -7.69 Brazil Bovespa 55,997.25 -0.82 -8.13 Mexico IPC 40,634.81 -0.44 -7.03 Chile IPSA 3,881.96 -0.33 -9.75 Chile IGPA 19,112.45 -0.26 -9.29 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 14,302.86 -0.07 -2.81 Peru IGRA 16,260.06 -0.16 -21.18 Venezuela IBC 1,990,723.4 0 322.27