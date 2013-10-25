FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall as oil producer OGX weighs
October 25, 2013 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall as oil producer OGX weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.02 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.75

    MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell more
than 1 percent on Thursday led lower by oil producer OGX and
profit-taking in homebuilders and banks, offsetting encouraging
economic data from top trade partner China.
    Chile's and Mexico's bourses also fell, with
the Mexican IPC dropping 0.75 percent.
    Brazil stocks rose early after purchasing managers' data on
Thursday showed manufacturing activity in China reached a
seven-month high in October, helping counteract concerns that
officials would tighten monetary policy in an effort to control
inflation.  
    China is a top purchaser of Latin American commodities such
as soybeans, iron-ore, copper and petroleum.
    But the gains were short-lived and troubled oil producer OGX
 led losses, falling nearly 8 percent. A local
newspaper reported the company is in talks to sell a Brazilian
natural gas unit. 
    On Mexico's IPC index bottler Femsa 
applied downward pressure, falling 2.98 percent. The company is
set to report third-quarter results on Friday.
    Shares of Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa slipped
2.01 percent after the company said third-quarter profit fell 17
percent from the same period last year. 
    Chile's IPSA index dropped off a recent one-month
high as shares of conglomerate Copec fell 0.76 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2341 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %  year-to-da
                      Latest              change        te %
                                                      change
 MSCI LatAm                 3,422.66       -0.87       -9.88
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa            54,877.15       -1.02       -9.97
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                40,246.73       -0.75       -7.91
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                 3,906.88       -0.59       -9.17
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                19,210.94       -0.45       -8.82
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal           5,641.57        5.18       97.65
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC             14,312.38        0.26       13.00
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                 16,223.52        0.16      -21.36
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC          2,028,812.12         0.8      330.35

