EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras helps Brazil shares snap 3-day slump

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.64 pct, Mexico IPC rises 0.42 pct SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose for the first session in four on Monday as shares of state-run oil producer Petrobras jumped on news the company is discussing a new fuel-pricing policy. Mexico's IPC index gained for a second straight day, while Chile's bourse crept higher. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.64 percent to 54,498.85. Late on Friday, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is officially known, said it is discussing a new fuel price methodology to better align domestic prices with those abroad. The company currently imports gasoline to satisfy local demand while selling it at a loss at the government's insistence as a means of controlling inflation. Investors cheered the move, sending the company's preferred shares up as much as 5 percent on Monday, with common shares rising as much as 6.5 percent. "We applaud (Petrobras') initiative to adopt a pricing formula," wrote JPMorgan Securities analysts led by Caio Carvalhal in an investor note Monday. "It is uncertain the level of closeness to the international parity the formula would bring, if approved, but any methodology should improve the company's earnings predictability." Shares of rival oil firm OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA fell 13.8 percent, anchoring the Bovespa, with investors eyeing a potential bankruptcy filing by the company. OGX missed a $45 million interest payment to bondholders earlier this month and is currently in a 30-day grace period that expires Thursday. The Bovespa index has risen for four straight months, with shares of commodities producers boosted by a delay in monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts see the Bovespa reaching a near record-high of 70,000 next year as corporate profit margins grow and the cost of additional government intervention in the economy becomes too high, according to a report on Friday. Mexico's IPC index gained 0.42 percent, led by a 1.1 percent gain in shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte and a 1.6 percent rise in rival firm Banco Santander Mexico. Chile's IPSA index climbed 0.24 percent as shares of retailer Falabella rose 0.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1440 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,468.25 0.57 -9.19 Brazil Bovespa 54,498.85 0.64 -10.59 Mexico IPC 40,844.18 0.42 -6.55 Chile IPSA 3,888.49 0.24 -9.60 Chile IGPA 19,140.29 0.2 -9.16 Argentina MerVal 5,616.96 1.64 96.79 Colombia IGBC 14,299.08 -0.12 -2.83 Peru IGRA 16,188.96 -0.05 -21.52 Venezuela IBC 2,162,506.9 2.56 358.71