EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras helps Brazil shares snap 3-day slump

* Brazil Bovespa up 1.7 pct, Mexico IPC rises 1.11 pct MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose for the first session in four on Monday as shares of state-run oil producer Petrobras jumped on news the company is discussing a new fuel-pricing policy. Mexico's IPC index gained for a second straight day, while Chile's bourse crept higher. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.7 percent to 55,073.37. Late on Friday, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is officially known, said it is discussing a new fuel price methodology to better align domestic prices with those abroad. The company currently imports gasoline to satisfy local demand while selling it at a loss at the government's insistence as a means of controlling inflation. Investors cheered the move, sending the company's common shares up 9.83 percent. "We applaud (Petrobras's) initiative to adopt a pricing formula," JPMorgan Securities analysts led by Caio Carvalhal wrote in an investor note Monday. "It is uncertain the level of closeness to the international parity the formula would bring, if approved, but any methodology should improve the company's earnings predictability." The Bovespa index has risen for four straight months, with shares of commodities producers boosted by a delay in monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The low rates in the United States have spurred investors to seen higher returns in emerging markets. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts see the Bovespa reaching a near record-high of 70,000 next year as corporate profit margins grow and the cost of additional government intervention in the economy becomes too high, according to a report on Friday. Mexico's IPC index gained 1.11 percent to close at 41,125.02, led by a 1.54 percent gain in shares of telecoms giant America Movil and a 4.39 percent rise in conglomerate Alfa. Chile's IPSA index climbed 0.15 percent, helped by gains in shares of miner Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2148 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % change year-to-date % change MSCI LatAm 3,487.04 1.11 -8.18 Brazil Bovespa 55,073.37 1.7 -9.64 Mexico IPC 41,125.02 1.11 -5.90 Chile IPSA 3,885.03 0.15 -9.68 Chile IGPA 19,125.46 0.12 -9.23 Argentina MerVal 5,470.71 -1 91.67 Colombia IGBC 14,235.50 -0.56 12.39 Peru IGRA 16,235.15 0.24 -21.30 Venezuela IBC 2,210,571.27 4.84 368.90